Free Press Flashback: With winter upon us, revisit Detroit’s two biggest snowmageddons

The following reports detail Detroit’s two biggest snowfalls on record as they appeared in the Free Press the next day. On April 6, 1886, 24½ inches fell on the city of about 200,000 residents. On December 1-2, 1974, 18.9 inches of snow paralyzed the region of 4 million people for days. Both stories have been edited for length.

1886: Snow stops even the horses

Yesterday's snow storm will probably stand as the pattern of snow storms for years to come, as it is already the cap-sheaf to all similar events for years past.

The passengers who caught the "last car" Monday night remarked to each other as they shook the light, wet snow from their clothes: "This is a regular sugar snow."

A look at the coverage of the blizzard of 1886 in the Detroit Free Press. In 1886, headlines ran vertically, no matter how big the story.

But when they awoke the next morning to see the pavements, the sidewalks and all doorsteps covered a foot deep, and with the air so full of flying flakes that they could hardly see their neighbors' houses, they ventured an opinion that the town had been struck by a regular blizzard.

It was useless to attempt to clean off the sidewalks, for with the strong wind a shovel full of snow was blown in as fast as a shovel full could be taken out.

And so it came to pass that everybody took a look at their larders and their coal bins and settled down to live it out quietly and philosophically — that is, everybody whose condition would permit them to do so.

Since Detroit has had the dignity of a city it has not worn so near the appearance of a village as it did yesterday.

Pedestrians confined themselves chiefly to the main thoroughfares. Michigan Avenue, Fort Street, Woodward Avenue and Gratiot Avenue were deserted, and the buzz of trade and traffic did not materialize.

The front door of the stores along Woodward Avenue had the appearance of not having been opened for several hours, the smooth white drifts inclining from the doorway out almost to the curb-stone.

The winding cow-path trails were the only indication of the location of the sidewalks, hydrants were completely buried, and in brief the picture was one of complete desolation and lonesomeness.

The snow plows of the street railway companies could hardly remove it. They made a most vigorous fight from 3 o'clock in the morning up to 10 to keep the tracks clear and cars running, but without success, even with eight horses on a car.

At least there were no fires

The demand on the coupe and omnibus companies and upon the owners of livery stables and private hacks was very large in consequence of the blockade of street cars, much too large to be satisfied.

The Coupe Company had out all of its coupes all day, changing for fresh horses with each trip. All the livery stables could have sent their horses a dozen times each had they seen fit, but only regular customers were accommodated.

When asked as to the reason for refusing people not regular customers, the liveryman said: "It is a positive cruelty to send out horses with streets as they are. Therefore, I only care to look out for my regular customers. I let a horse to a man never before in my stable and run the chance of ruining the horse.”

The letter carriers made one delivery and one collection in the forenoon, except in the business portion of the city, where they made two trips. All letters for immediate delivery were so delivered. The District Telegraph Company had a full force of boys on duty and worked them in relief squads, taking care only of the verv important messages.

There were no fires yesterday. True, but before daylight yesterday morning squads of men left every engine house in the city and made the rounds of every hydrant and cistern in their respective districts, clearing the snow away from those points.

These trips were repeated three times during the day and once after dark and will be repeated at regular intervals until the storm stops. In addition, an extra span of horses was provided for each engine, hook and ladder track and hose wagon in the department.

1974: 27 die in snow; thousands stranded

News of the 1974 snowstorm occupied most of page one of the Free Press on Dec. 3, 1974.

Twenty-seven persons were dead and thousands of others still stranded Monday as southeastern Michigan began to dig itself out from under its worst snowfall since 1886.

All of the deaths, 18 of them in Detroit, were caused by heart attacks to persons shoveling snow.

A total of 18.9 inches of snow fell over the Detroit area in the 24-hour period beginning at 4:53 a.m. Sunday, bringing the giant city and its suburbs to a near standstill. The actual weight of the snow that fell on Detroit alone was estimated to be 18 million tons.

Neighbors work to clear a snow-packed Smith Street between Beaubien and St. Antoine in 1974.

The 24-hour accumulation surpassed in one day the worst December monthly total on record, 1962, when 17.3 inches fell during the month.

The record 24-hour snowfall of 24.5 inches fell on April 6, 1886.

A surreal vista

It was noon Monday before the first of thousands of stranded motorists began creeping homeward from their Thanksgiving weekends. Perhaps the worst-hit area in Michigan was in Monroe County, where I-75 was shut early Sunday morning.

Stranded and bored motorists on the Luna Pier exit off I-75, south of Monroe, wander back and forth between their cars and the town in December 1974, during one of the worst blizzards to hit the region in history.

The Red Cross opened a dozen emergency shelters in schools, churches, fire stations and other public buildings, and 4,450 persons jammed inside to seek shelter. Jackson and Washtenaw counties each opened six shelters, housing 2,200 and 3,000 persons respectively, and 1,950 holiday travelers and local residents occupied three shelters in Calhoun County.

As late as 1:30 Monday afternoon, cars and their passengers were stranded in remote areas. One couple and their two children waved frantically for help from their car in a drift as a helicopter passed overhead.

The view from the air was almost surrealistic. It was an immense desert of white, with ribbons of road festooned by cars turned askew like jack-straws, and forlorn clumps of people patiently waiting for help. The area along I-94 between Metropolitan Airport and Ann Arbor was one of the hardest hit.

Pedestrians navigate around snow piles in downtown Detroit as the snowstorm of 1974 brought much of the city and the suburbs to a standstill.

Stiff winds came hard on the heels of the heavy snows, whipping up immense snowbanks that barricaded the superhighway. Metro Airport, which has been closed only once before in its history, and then only for three hours, was shut down entirely for 18 hours.

In Detroit, Policeman David Roberts of the 16th (Northwest) Precinct rode his snowmobile to work for the midnight shift. At 6:45 a.m. Monday he rescued a woman in labor who was snowbound in her home. Roberts drove Beverly Miller from her home on Grandville to Schoolcraft Road in his Skidoo. A police car waiting on Schoolcraft rushed the woman to Martin Place West Hospital where, three hours later, she delivered a 6-pound, 10-ounce girl named Darcy Annette.

