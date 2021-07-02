Bill Cosby is already getting offers to get back into show business now that he's out of prison, his representative said on Thursday.

“Soon he will be out, promoters are calling, so many people are calling," spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said outside of Cosby's home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. "We have producers who call and say you need to do a TV show about this. He’s just excited that the world is welcoming him back."

Wyatt said the 83-year-old Cosby is "in great shape," which he attributed to the comedian's diet of abstaining from bread and desserts.

WHY WAS BILL COSBY RELEASED FROM PRISON? A LEGAL EXPERT EXPLAINS

“He got on the scale last night and again this morning, and he weighs 173 pounds," Wyatt said, adding that Cosby weighed 215 pounds when he entered prison.

Cosby was released from a Pennsylvania state prison on Wednesday after the state's high court vacated the sentence imposed after he was convicted of sexual assault, finding Cosby entered an agreement with a previous Montgomery County prosecutor preventing him from being criminally charged in connection with the case.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Although this was an unwanted three-year vacation for Mr. Cosby, it was one of the best vacations because he got to reach so many black men that he said to me, ‘Look, don’t tell my wife, but I’m glad that I’m here because it saved me,' and I was trying to reach at call-outs, at churches, at arenas, I had a captive audience and we all got to see our dirty laundry together and we got to talk about it,” Wyatt said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Bill Cosby, Law, Pennsylvania, Prison

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Free-from-prison Cosby already getting offers to entertain again, spokesperson says