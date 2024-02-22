Free program can save Citurs Heights homeowners thousands in affordable housing push
The city of Citrus Heights says a free program to build more affordable housing is turning into a big success.
The city of Citrus Heights says a free program to build more affordable housing is turning into a big success.
Intel will be manufacturing Microsoft's next custom chip using its 18A node process.
These rugged tumblers are a compact alternative to a certain other buzzy brand, shoppers say.
Rivian is laying off 10% of its salaried workforce in a bid to cut costs in an increasingly tough market for electric vehicles, putting even more pressure on its future, more affordable EV called the R2. A limited number of non-manufacturing hourly employees will also be cut, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in a companywide email. This is the third round of layoffs for the EV company since July 2022, when Rivian cut 6% of its workforce.
They might look expensive, but they start at just $40 — and there's something to suit all tastes.
Lucid Motors plans to build just 9,000 electric vehicles in 2024, only 500 to 1,000 more than it made in 2023, as it struggles with demand for its luxury sedans. If it sticks to that number, that means Lucid will wind up building around 10% of the 90,000 EVs it predicted it could make and sell in 2024 when it went public three years ago. The chasm between the new figures and those original expectations spotlights how much freedom companies like Lucid had in promoting the reverse mergers that helped so many become publicly listed.
I wear these lightweight kicks with everything from jeans to skirts and dresses — and they start at just $49.
The Dodge Magnum was built for only a few short years and we think it's destined to become a future classic. Here's a guide to shopping for one.
Over the weekend, hackers targeted federated social networks like Mastodon to carry out ongoing spam attacks that were organized on Discord, and conducted using Discord applications. “The attacks were coordinated through Discord, and the software was distributed through Discord,” said Emelia Smith, a software engineer who regularly works on trust and safety issues in the fediverse, a network of decentralized social platforms built on the ActivityPub protocol.
Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is set to be a free agent after this season.
Remove vacuuming from your to-do list this spring cleaning season with an iRobot Roomba s9+, currently 40% off at Amazon.
Hosmer has launched MoonBall Media, and its first offering is the podcast "Diggin' Deep."
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Featuring a couple of stars, including one on the descent, here are four players to acquire or send out in your fantasy basketball league.
After sorting through dozens of options, here are our picks for the best Chase credit cards.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
The Chiefs reeled off six straight wins after the Raiders upset victory on Christmas Day.
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
Some forms of student loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
It's a horrible truth that many women simply endure period pain every month -- perhaps relying on painkillers or a hot water bottle to relieve stomach cramps. For others, menstrual pain can be inescapably debilitating -- to the point where they have to stay in bed for days each month and wait the pain out, as over-the-counter painkillers don't provide relief. People who menstruate may also suffer from PMS, the mood swings and emotional sensitivity that can occur in the days leading up to a period.
The stories you need to start your day: The Alabama embryo ruling, Lionel Messi’s new docuseries and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter