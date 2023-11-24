Free Quincy ice skating. Free skate rentals. An early Christmas gift, rink nearly ready

QUINCY − Just to the south of Generals Bridge near the IHOP, plexiglass sideboards skirt a 120-by-60-foot oblong sheet of ice. At the northwest corner stands a large, enclosed tent structure with benches inside for skaters to change soles for blades.

The seasonal ice skating rink in Quincy's downtown opens in a week.

How much will it cost to skate at the new Quincy outdoor rink?

The public can use the rink free of charge starting Dec. 1, according to the city's holiday events calendar. It will remain open through February.

"It's something else for families to do at no cost," Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch said.

Will there be ice skates available to rent?

Larry Levasseur of Quincy Parks works on the ice surface in preparation for opening on Dec. 1. The city's temporary outdoor skating rink will remain open through February. The rink is refrigerated and can be used as long as the temperature is 50 degrees or lower.

There will be rental skates available onsite, also for free.

"We want to make sure all residents have access to the opportunity," Commissioner of Natural Resources Dave Murphy said.

Skaters will leave collateral (their own shoes) when they rent skates.

The rink will be open from noon to 8 p.m. for public skate. Murphy said the city may open the ice before and after those hours, particularly during school vacation. "But the public can count on noon to 8 p.m.," he said

Koch said that aside from being fun and family-friendly, the rink will bring some economic value to the downtown, as visitors stop in at local restaurants before after using the ice.

Will there be food to buy at the rink?

Though there will be no food vendors on hand, menu racks will advertise the offerings of downtown restaurants and food shops, Murphy said.

Depending on numbers of people lining up to skate, management may phase groups of skaters on and off the ice for a designated period of time. This would ensure that the rink doesn't get overcrowded, Koch said. In between phases, a mini-Zamboni will clean and smooth the ice surface.

Quincy's new outdoor skating rink will open Dec. 1 and remain open through February. The rink ice is refrigerated and can be used as long as the temperature is 50 degrees or lower. There is also a warming house and skate rentals. It is located off the Parking Way at the Generals Bridge Wednesday Nov. 22, 2023

Music will be piped in to create the proper holiday ambience for ice skaters, Murphy said.

The temporary skating rink is built and managed by Ice Rink Events, which operates the rink at New York City's famed Bryant Park. The project cost $200,000, paid out of the District Improvement Financing fund, through which the city pays for downtown improvement projects through future tax growth in the district.

Directions and parking

The rink is located in downtown Quincy on a city-owned parking lot at 100 Parkingway.

There is limited street parking in the busy city center, but there is ample space at the nearby Kilroy Square Garage at 25 Cottage Ave. Rates are $1 per hour for the first six hours on weekdays and $1 per hour for the first 12 hours on weekends.

It is about a five minute walk from the garage to the rink.

Rink will sit on rumored future Trader Joe's site

The rink will sit on a parcel of land slated for a large scale redevelopment project, preliminary plans for which were unveiled in October at a planning board meeting. The mixed-use development would see an eight-story public parking garage, a residential building with 300 apartments and 20,000 square feet of commercial space, including a specialty grocer rumored to be Trader Joe's.

