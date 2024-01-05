Free radon test kits available in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Local residents have access to free radon test kits while supplies last at locations around the county in recognition of January’s National Radon Action Month.

The free kits can help identify the presence of elevated radon levels, which can have health consequences, according to Livingston County Health Officer Matt Bolang. Exposure to radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA estimates approximately 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year are radon related.

A map shows radon levels across Livingston County. Free radon test kits are available in January 2024 for county residents

Indoor radon levels are higher in the winter when windows are closed and furnaces are running, Bolang said. Since radon is an invisible, odorless gas, it's virtually impossible to detect without proper testing. Radon is a result of the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water. The gas doesn't cause warning symptoms like headaches, nausea or fatigue.

Radon enters buildings through openings in the foundation floor or walls, and through areas like a sump pump opening, crawlspace, floor and wall joints, cracks, and more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There are no county regulations (for radon) so everyone should be testing on their own,” Bolang said. “We just happen to have high radon levels in Livingston County because of how the glaciers were formed.”

One in eight Michigan homes is likely to have an elevated radon level, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. That agency has also indicated that elevated levels of radon exist in an estimated 40 percent of Livingston County homes.

The free tests can be picked up at the Environmental Health Division Office in Howell and at participating city and township offices throughout the county. Residents are encouraged to call ahead to ensure kits are still available. Test directions are included.

Residents should mail their radon sample to the department listed in the kit, and results might take a few weeks, Bolang said. If radon levels are high and mitigation is needed, resources are available on the county health department’s website at milivcounty.gov by searching “radon.” An estimated radon map for the county is also available there.

“We encourage people to test their homes because there’s no other way to test,” Bolang said. “This is the time of the year to do it.”

Residents with questions should call the health department at 517-546-9858, or the Michigan Indoor Radon Program at 1-800-RADON-GAS.

— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Free radon test kits available in Livingston County