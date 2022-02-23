Free Rapid COVID-19 Tests Distributed In Southold

SOUTHOLD, NY — Free COVID-19 rapid testing kits will be distributed to Southold Town residents Monday at two locations, according to Supervisor Scott Russell.

The kits, each containing two tests, will be given out at the Southold Town Human Resource Center, located at 750 Pacific Street in Mattituck, on Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The tests will also be available at the Southold Town Recreation Center, located at 970 Peconic Lane, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Supervisor Russell's office at 631-765-1889.

This article originally appeared on the North Fork Patch