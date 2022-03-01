Free Rapid COVID-19 Tests To Be Distributed In Hampton Bays

HAMPTON BAYS, NY — Free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests will be distributed in Hamptons Bays soon.

In order to continue to lower the number of COVID-19 cases, Southampton Town Councilman Rick Martel and the Southampton Town Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management will be dispersing at home test kits at a Hampton Bays pop-up site, located at the King

Kullen Shopping Center, 52 E. Montauk Highway, on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The tests will be given out in front of the shopping center.

The test kits were provided through a collaboration with Suffolk County Executive Steve

Bellone’s Office and will be distributed throughout the Town of Southampton, officials said.

Each kit contains two rapid tests. The tests are conducted using nasal swabs and a procedure similar to what many people have experienced over the last few years when getting tested. There are instructions and a mobile application to guide users through the process. The results should be available within 10 minutes.

The Town of Southampton is working to continue to give out tests in order for people to

be aware if they have contracted COVID-19 so they can stay home, stop the spread of the illness

and keep everyone safe, officials said.

“It is imperative to have tests in our households so we can keep seeing the numbers decrease and get back to doing all the activities we have missed,” said Martel. “I want to thank Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone for this collaboration, which has allowed us to continue to provide resources that stop the spread of COVID-19”.

Those in need can obtain up to two kits per household on a first come, first served basis.

For additional information on how to obtain at home COVID-19 tests, click here.

This article originally appeared on the Westhampton-Hampton Bays Patch