Free rent! MillerCoors' Keystone Light is offering to cover lodging for one year

Here's something to toast to: Beer brand Keystone Light is making adulting easier for younger consumers by giving away $12,000 cash to cover living expenses.

Announced last week, 13 sweepstakes winners will be selected to have their rent covered for an entire year beginning in October, and the award will be given in the form of a check. By offering the free rent campaign on its website and SnapChat, the bargain beer brand says it wants to make the "transition to adulthood just a little bit smoother" for adults ages 21 to 24.

“These consumers are craving financial stability, and we know from our research that housing expenses create a strain, eating up a large portion of their income,” said Eric Wolfe, an associate brand manager for MillerCoors economy brands in a statement.

MillerCoors owns Keystone Light.

The beer company will also hand out 150 runners-up prizes in the form of "Adulting Transition Packs," which come with an inflatable chair, shower curtain, Hawaiian shirt and "candelier," a chandelier bearing beer cans instead of light bulbs.

Through Sept. 29, participants can look for special Keystone Light packaging marked with a Snapcode, Snapchat's version of a QR code, that links to a web page to enter.

The company isn't the first to step in to help young people with limited disposable income and mounting college debt.

In May, Burger King launched an effort intended to help consumers pay off their student loans. Twice a week, Burger King awarded prizes up to $500 to 150 people. One grand prize graduate won up to $100,000 toward their loan balance. Burger King's program ended on June 6.

The sandwich chain Jimmy John's announced on Monday that it's taking things a step further, offering one contest winner a house if they live within five minutes of one of its stores. That contest ends in October.

