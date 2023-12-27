How to get a free ride, $20 Uber voucher for New Year’s Eve

With New Year’s Eve around the corner, companies are working toward ensuring roads Sunday evening are clear of impaired drivers. Mike Morse Law Firm is giving away $20 Uber vouchers for its third year while AAA’s towing program has a history of taking nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Every 79 seconds someone is injured or killed in a drunken driving incident, according to Moms Against Drunk Driving. While the legal amount of alcohol consumption in Michigan is 0.08, even a 0.02 blood alcohol concentration results in delayed visual functions and an inability to multitask.

Find a safe ride:

Mike Morse Law Firm, the Oakland County-based injury claim and auto accident firm, is giving out $20 Uber vouchers for rides within metro Detroit. The “Ride Free NYE” campaign will give out up to 1,000 vouchers from Tuesday through New Year’s Eve.

The vouchers will only be valid between 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

A user of Mike Morse Law Firm's Safe Ride Home program thanks their driver after arriving at their destination.

Since 1998, AAA’s Tow To Go program has offered free rides to impaired drivers, including those with towed vehicles, who were without a safe ride home. Operating most major holidays, Tow to Go provides free transportation within 10 miles for both AAA members and nonmembers.

