Free rides offered to Greater Dayton RTA customers on Valentine’s Day

The Greater Dayton RTA is gearing up to celebrate Ohio Loves Transit Week with a special offer, according to a spokesperson from RTA.

Customers can take free system-wide rides on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

RTA employees will also be handing out free RTA items like knit caps, sunglasses, pins, and candy at the Wright Stop Plaza and on various routes.

Customers can win gift baskets featuring three months’ worth of rides, RTA swag, and other items by answering trivia questions on its social media pages.

Ohio Loves Transit Week runs from Feb. 11 to 17 and highlights how Ohio’s public transportation systems enhance mobility for all people throughout the state.

RTA provided 6.8 million trips last year, according to the spokesperson.

