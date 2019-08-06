You Can Get a Free Root Beer Float from A&W Today, No Strings Attached

Happy National Root Beer Float Day 2019!

August 6 is the day every year when this frothy and refreshing “holiday” is celebrated — with FREE root beer floats at A&W, one of Money.com’s favorite fast food restaurants.

To get the free root beer float deal today, simply head to an A&W restaurant this afternoon or evening. All customers will get a small free root beer float anytime between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6. There is no purchase required, but donations to the Disable American Veterans are encouraged.

If you’re wondering when the root beer float was invented and who created it, the credit goes to Frank Wisner of Colorado’s Cripple Creek Brewing, who reportedly came up with the idea way back on August 19, 1893.

That’s right: People have been drinking root beer floats — or “black cows,” as Wisner nicknamed them — for over 125 years.

And seeing as the anniversary of the actual date the root beer float was invented is coming up on August 19, you have another excuse soon for enjoying a root beer float. Unlike National Root Beer Float Day at A&W, however, you’ll have to pay for a root beer float on August 19, or just make one at home.