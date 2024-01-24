Free sandbags available in Lafayette Parish ahead of potential flooding

Sandbags are available at several locations in Lafayette Parish and surrounding areas to help prevent flooding problems from the heavy rainfall.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected today, continuing Thursday and into Friday that may bring a risk of flash flooding. Most of southwest Louisiana is affected, including parts of Vermilion and Calcasieu parishes and most of Lafayette Parish.

All locations are self-bagging, and residents must bring their own shovels. It is asked to limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door, and a maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

Residents prepare for heavy rainfall by filling sandbags at Cajun Field Thursday

Lafayette Parish sandbag locations:

North District site at 400 Dugas Rd. (located off North University Avenue)

Picard Park, 130 Park Lane

Brown Park, 1234 E Pont des Mouton Rd.

Robicheaux Recreation Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Rd.

Broussard sandbag locations:

City Hall, 310 E. Main St. (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)

Carencro: Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave. (behind the Community Center)

Duson: Duson Park at South A Street

Scott: Must call City Hall to make arrangements for pickup at 233-1130

Youngsville: Picard Park, 130 Park Lane

St. Martinville

South Barn-1011 Capritto Forty Arpent Road

Paul Angelle Park-2458 Cecilia Sr. High School Road

Ruth Bridge Barn-1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy.

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park-1028 Catahoula Hwy.

Calcasieu Parish

Former Old Tyme Variety Store location, 810 Ruth St

Public Works East, 5500-B Swift Plant Road

Ward Barn 1, 461 Parish Road

Ward Barn 2, 7085 LA 14 East

Ward 3 Old Barn, 2302 Smith Road

Ward 5 Barn, 129 Third St.

Ward 6 Barn, 1275 Plum St.

Ward 8 Barn, 1726 Parish Barn Road

Iowa City Hall, 115 N Thompson Ave

Vinton Public Works Yard, 1111 Eddy St.

St. Landry Parish

Yambilee Building in Opelousas, 1939 West Landry (Hwy. 90), after 3 p.m. on Tueday

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Free sandbags in Lafayette Parish ahead of potential flooding