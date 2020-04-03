Free school lunch programs forced to choose: Fight coronavirus or students' hunger

Loren Feldkamp flashed a warm smile to about a dozen cafeteria workers last week as they prepared lunches for more than 350 schoolchildren in northeastern Kansas.

Feldkamp, the superintendent of the Tonganoxie School District, thanked them each for their dedication to making the grab-and-go meals that were sustaining lines of children and parents. Nine school days earlier, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly had ordered all schools closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but school staff were still feeding kids.

“It was such a positive situation, in the middle of something none of us had ever experienced before,” Feldkamp said.

By Monday, though, Feldkamp’s pride had turned to concern as he posted a message to the district’s Facebook page: Like a growing number of school superintendents across the country, he told parents and students that he had to stop the district’s free and reduced-price meal program.

One of the food prep workers he thanked Thursday, February’s employee of the month, who Feldcamp called “one of the shining stars” among his staff, had become one of Kansas’ 370 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday.

“No one feels worse about it than she does,” Feldkamp said of the worker, who is recovering at home. “But we had to shut it down. Too many people had been in contact. We felt it was an unsafe situation.”

Coronavirus spreads: 1 million cases worldwide

School district leaders in Houston, Memphis and parts of Louisiana and West Virginia have also suspended food distribution programs after workers either tested positive or were exposed to coronavirus. Others near Chicago, and in Detroit and Montgomery, Alabama, have cut back their distribution dates, times or locations.

David L. Mackenzie Elementary-Middle school food services employees Cora Johnson, left, and Roderick Bailey, help prepare breakfasts and lunches for Detroit Public Schools students on March 18. Detroit's grab-and-go meal program closed for two days the following week after workers tested positive for the coronavirus. More

About half of all U.S. public schoolchildren rely on free or reduced-price meals. Now, as school officials try to maintain emergency meal programs in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, they must choose between potentially allowing children to go hungry or risking exposing them to infection.

“This is not easy, and there will continue to be challenges as we move forward,” said Diane Pratt-Heavner, spokeswoman for the School Nutrition Association, a nonprofit that works with more than 55,000 school food providers nationwide.

Another challenge earning without internet. These teachers air TV lessons

A fear that children will go hungry

Results from a School Nutrition Association survey of nearly 1,800 school districts, conducted two weeks ago as schools had just begun to close, predicted the dilemma. More than 91% of those surveyed said they feared children in their districts would go hungry during the school shutdowns. About three quarters worried about the safety of students and families who received the meals.

Other top concerns included fears that regular school lunch programs would suffer from a loss of revenue and that food service workers would be furloughed and lose income.

Like Feldkamp’s district in Kansas, school officials in St. James Parish, Louisiana, had set up grab-and-go meal distribution stations at five schools in the district 50 miles west of New Orleans. But last week, they also stopped their program after announcing a school employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

In Detroit, school officials shut down the district’s distribution program for two days last week after employees there became sick. But they resumed the program late last week from 17 locations.

In other states, churches and nonprofits have stepped up when schools shuttered their meal programs. Shelby County Public Schools in Memphis shuttered its lunch program after a worker who was not involved in meal preparation tested positive for COVID-19. Two days later, however, the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South took over the program, serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from 60 locations.