Politics latest news: Matt Hancock hints at free school meals concession as he admits there is 'question' about best approach

The Government's refusal to back down on free school meals has provoked anger around the country - Getty

The Health Secretary has conceded there is a question about how England's poorest children are fed during school holidays, amid growing speculation that Number 10 is readying a concession.

Matt Hancock defended the Government's position on free school meals today, saying "of course" ministers believed that "no child should go hungry", and that he had been inspired by the campaign led by England footballer Marcus Rashford.

He told Sky News: "I agree very strongly with the purpose of the campaign... the purpose is that no child should go hungry. The question is how we fulfill that."

During an interview with BBC Breakfast he dodged a question about whether central Government would hand local authorities more cash, repeatedly highlighting the £63 million councils were given during the summer as being intended for this kind of support.

Tory councils including Hillingdon - which is in Boris Johnson's constituency - Medway and Wandsworth are among those stepping into the breach.

Speaking to the Today programme, the Health Secretary added: "There is constantly work ongoing with councils, especially given their finances have been hard hit by this pandemic, to ensure they can provide services they need to."

His comments come amid growing anger on the backbenches, after MPs were deluged with emails from outraged constituents.

Senior Tories including Sir Bernard Jenkin and Caroline Nokes attacked Number 10's position over the weekend, while Labour has said it will table another motion for Christmas holidays if there is no U-turn.

Story continues

09:29 AM

Matt Hancock: Vaccine could be available this year

Matt Hancock has said he does not “rule out” the chance of people receiving a coronavirus vaccine before the end of the year.

The Health Secretary said the vaccine was “not there yet” but when asked if some people could receive a vaccine this year he told the Today programme: "I don't rule that out but that is not my central expectation."

The Government is preparing to roll out the vaccine with his expectation it would be available by the first half of 2021.

"We want to be ready in case everything goes perfectly but it's not my central expectation that we'll be doing that this year but the programme is progressing well, we're not there yet," he said.

The vaccine, being developed by the University of Oxford, produces an immune response in both elderly and young people and adverse reactions were lower among the elderly, British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc said today.

09:25 AM

Have your say: Should Boris Johnson give more support on free school meals?

Boris Johnson is facing another firestorm of its own making, amid growing anger over its refusal to back down on free school meals.

Senior Tories including Sir Bernard Jenkin and Caroline Nokes have called on ministers to rethink their stance after MPs were deluged with emails from outraged constituents for backing the Government on an opposition day motion calling for free school meals to be extended over the October half-term. Labour's Wes Streeting this morning said the position is "morally bankrupt".

It is thought that a U-turn could be on the cards - but it may be too late for this week.

What should the Prime Minister do? Have your say in the poll below.

09:06 AM

Marcus Rashford: Boris Johnson has not been in touch since June's U-turn

Marcus Rashford has questioned Matt Hancock's assertion that the Prime Minister had been in touch over his free school meals campaign.

The 22-year old England striker had written to Boris Johnson back in September to ask him to reconsider the Government's stance on free school meals over holidays, warning "if we don’t take action quickly, the issue of child food poverty will have devastating effects on the stability of our country."

The Health Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "There has been communication between the two, as far as I understand it."

But Mr Rashford said the two have not been in touch since June.

Hmm, unless he’s referring to the call we had following the u-turn in June?... https://t.co/QSwmyETN7x — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 26, 2020

08:59 AM

Tory MPs decision to block free school meals 'morally bankrupt', says Labour frontbencher

The decision by Conservative MPs to block free school meals is "morally bankrupt", shadow schools minister has said.

Speaking to Times Radio, Wes Streeting said: "We face difficult choices in politics all the time (but) I don't think that feeding hungry children is a difficult choice - it would strike me to be a blindingly obvious choice.

"But nonetheless, too many Conservative MPs blindly followed the whip but I think now, having seen the public outcry on this, Number 10 will want to rethink the policy.

"And I hope that they will U-turn before we even need to bring another vote because what they've done this week is just morally bankrupt," the Labour frontbencher added. "It has left children at risk this half-term.

"Many councils are stepping in to the breach but that means we've effectively got a postcode lottery this week where children will only be fed in an area where a council is providing free school meals or local businesses are stepping up to the plate."

Wes Streeting said it was "blindingly obvious" that free school meals should have been backed - Heathcliff O'Malley

08:50 AM

Wales' health minister defends decision to ban sale of non-essential items

Wales' health minister has defended the decision to stop supermarkets selling non-essential items during the firebreak lockdown, after pictures of children's clothes, books and greeting cards being blocked off went viral this weekend.

The Welsh Government is due to discuss the ban, which has been heavily criticised over the weekend, with supermarkets on Monday.

"We're looking to have that clarity so you don't see cards, for example, sealed up in one shop but available in another," Vaughan Gething told Sky News.

"We want the clarity on the principle that if there really are exceptional circumstances when someone needs what would otherwise be a non-essential item, that can happen as well.

"We want that clarity because this potentially overshadows the much bigger issue of having a firebreak to save people's lives."

Childrens clothes in a supermarket near Cardiff are deemed non-essential items and are cordoned off as Wales entered a two-week "firebreak" - PA

08:43 AM

Matt Hancock opens the door to free school meals concession

Matt Hancock has opened the door to the Government giving additional support to councils so they can fund free school meals during holidays, amid rumours that a concession is imminent.

It is thought that ministers could be poised to announce additional cash to help support the poorest families in the country, following widespread anger at Number 10's refusal to extend the support it had given during the summer.

Speaking to the Today programme this morning, the Health Secretary said: "There is constantly work ongoing with councils, especially given their finances have been hard hit by this pandemic, to ensure they can provide services they need to.

"Extra money has gone into councils, including for this purpose," he said. "Central government, councils and private companies are all playing a role in trying to support the goal we all share."

Asked if a U-turn was coming, he said: "Obviously it is not my area of policy to speak about... Our attitude and purpose is to ensure that everybody gets the support they need and ensure, of course, that no child goes hungry.

"The question is how best to do it," he added. "Councils have got very important role in this."

08:33 AM

Matt Hancock pays tribute to Dido Harding as Test & Trace reaches record-low contacts

Matt Hancock has pledged his support for Baroness Harding, head of NHS Test & Trace, despite increasing issues with the system.

Last week it hit a record low with just 59.6 per cent of the contacts of people who tested positive for the disease being successfully contacted and told to self-isolate.

Asked on BBC Breakfast if she is the right person for the job, Mr Hancock replied: "Yes, of course."

He said: "I look at the whole system and how it's operating. It's really easy to pick at one individual data point, but you have got to look at the system as a whole.

"This is a system that's expanding fast and is absolutely critical to helping reduce the spread of the virus."

Speaking to Sky News, he said "I pay tribute to Dido Harding" and the others working on the operation.

08:29 AM

Ministers will 'rule nothing out' on creating fourth tier of restrictions, says Matt Hancock

The Government will "rule nothing out" on the prospect of a new fourth tier of restrictions, Matt Hancock has said, although stressed the three levels appear to be working as they are.

The Health Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "We've always said all along that we take nothing off the table.

"Having said that, we have seen the rise in the number of cases has slowed a bit.

"The problem is it's still going up, and while it's still going up we've got to act to get it under control.

"We rule nothing out but at the moment the three-tier system is what we're working to and it's effective in slowing the growth of this virus but it hasn't brought this curve to a halt."

08:19 AM

Decision to cut self-isolation time will be based on clinical science, says Matt Hancock

Proposals to cut isolation time for people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 from 14 days to seven will be based "entirely" on "the clinical science", Matt Hancock has said.

Yesterday the Sunday Telegraph revealed that officials on Boris Johnson's Covid-19 taskforce were examining the case for cutting the fortnight period of isolation to between seven and ten days, amid concerns about compliance.

He told Sky News: "It's always under review. You might remember that a couple of months ago we increased the amount of time that people who have a positive test have to isolate from seven days to 10 days.

"That's a clinical decision."

Mr Hancock said France has reduced the amount of time people have to isolate based on clinical advice, adding: "So it isn't about the compliance issue. It's about the overall clinical judgment of what time is required for isolation.

"Obviously I'd rather have isolation as short as is reasonably possible because of the impact it has on people's lives, but it must be safe."

He said the Government will be "guided by the science as we have been in all decisions in this pandemic".

08:13 AM

Boris Johnson has responded to Marcus Rashford over free school meals, says Matt Hancock

Boris Johnson had responded to a letter from free school meals campaigner Marcus Rashford, Matt Hancock has said.

The Health Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "There has been communication between the two, as far as I understand it.

"We have all seen what Marcus Rashford has done, and the way he has conducted himself in this campaign I think is absolutely exemplary.

"He is making an argument based on his personal experience for the benefit of people who really need that support."

Pressed on the response from Number 10, Mr Hancock added: "I'm not in charge of the Prime Minister's correspondence - if there hasn't been, I'm sure that that will be followed up."

08:10 AM

Matt Hancock: 'Absolutely wonderful' that businesses are stepping into breach on free school meals

Matt Hancock has said it is "absolutely wonderful" that businesses and "brilliant" that councils have stepped into the breach and help with free school meals.

Many of these organisations have expressed anger and dismay that they have had to do so.

But the Health Secretary stressed it was a sign of the country coming together.

"I think that's absolutely wonderful that companies have come forward and are playing their part and supporting people in these very difficult times," he told Sky News. "I also think that it's brilliant that the councils are coming forward, having been funded by central government.

"£63 million has gone to councils so that they can do exactly what you say, so that they can support people and make sure that everybody and every child gets the support that they need."

Mr Hancock said "of course" he welcomes the support from councils "because that is the councils delivering with the funding that has been provided by central government".

He told Sky News: "I saw yesterday that Marcus Rashford called for people to work together, for collaboration on this, and I strongly agree with that.

"It's about making sure that we give everybody the best possible start in life in what are very difficult circumstances."

08:08 AM

Matt Hancock: I agree with Marcus Rashford's 'purpose' on free school meals

Matt Hancock has said he agrees "very strongly" with "the purpose" of Marcus Rashford's campaign on free school meals, amid growing anger at the Government's position.

The Health Secretary told Sky News: "I think we're all inspired by the way that he's led that campaign.

"And the purpose is that no child should go hungry, and that's right.

"The question is how we then fulfill that, and so I think that there is a need during this pandemic, and at all times, for the country to come together and to support people and that's what we're doing putting that investment in."

Mr Hancock said the Government has put a "huge" amount of extra investment to support people during the coronavirus pandemic, and referred to "an extra £20 a week into Universal Credit".

07:53 AM

Boris Johnson faces Tory revolt over free school meals

​Former ministers are leading a growing Tory revolt on free school meals as they told Boris Johnson to come up with “something better” or they would vote against the Government.

Up to 100 Tory MPs were said to be sharing furious texts over the Government’s handling of England footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals in the holidays, and the way it handed a political coup to Labour.

MPs described it as "shockingly inept", a "political disaster”, and "hopeless communication" as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer took advantage of the Tory disarray to pledge a second vote on Rashford’s appeal for free meals for children in need to be funded over the school holidays until Easter 2021.

Read the full story here.