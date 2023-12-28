Free shuttles from Indy to Whitestown, Plainfield industrial parks to begin Jan. 2

The commute for select Indianapolis residents is about to get a smidge cheaper.

Starting Jan. 2, employees working at industrial parks in Plainfield and Whitestown will be able to bus in from Indianapolis and back for free as part of a promotional offer from the Central Indiana Regional Transport Authority in partnership with businesses in Plainfield and Whitestown's Economic Improvement Districts. Rides currently cost $1 each way.

"While paying $1 a trip might not seem like a lot, it can make a big difference for our riders," CIRTA executive director Jennifer Gebhard said in a news release.

The Workforce Connectors shuttles that will offer zero-fare rides Monday through Saturday run between Marion County IndyGo bus stops and E-commerce fulfillment centers, warehouses where goods purchased online are stored, processed and shipped. The Plainfield Connector travels between IndyGo Route 8 to the Plainfield Industrial Park, while the Whitestown Connector connects IndyGo Routes 37 and 86 with the Anson Industrial Park.

The Indianapolis area is one of several regions to test zero-fare rides on various transit systems, aiming to attract more riders and reduce time at bus stops.

“This promotion is about providing access to opportunities for employment for individuals, as well as delivering a much-needed workforce for employers,” Gebhard said.

