Free spay and neuter clinic to service Sacramento County neighborhoods

(FOX40.COM) — To combat pet overpopulation in Sacramento County, Bradshaw Animal Shelter partnered with Animal Balance to offer free spay/neuter mobile clinics for dogs and cats.

The temporary clinics, known as Mobile Animal Sterilization Hospital (MASH) clinics, pop up in different locations to provide nearby spaying and neutering “directly to the communities that need them the most,” according to a recent press release. The MASH clinics will address unwanted litters and reduce the number of stray animals in the county. ​

California woman known as the oldest living American dies weeks after turning 116

The spay/neuter clinics will run from March 8-10, at 3331 Peacekeeper Way in McClellan Park. Appointments are required and are open to Sacramento County residents living in the North Highlands and Florin communities in zip codes 95828, 95652, 95660, 95841, 95842, and 95843.

Residents in the qualifying North Highlands and Florin zip codes can request appointments by calling (916) 875-6274 (MASH) and leaving a message. Calls will reportedly be returned in the order they are received to schedule appointments. The clinic can spay/neuter roughly 75 pets per day.

In addition to preventing accidental and unwanted litters, choosing to spay or neuter pets offers health benefits, including reducing the risk of uterine infections, certain cancers, and prostate disease, according to the Humane Society. It can also help reduce unwanted behaviors such as roaming or marking.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.