‘Free speech is so important’: State Sen. Bryan Hughes hopes Supreme Court upholds Texas social media law

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – State Senator Bryan Hughes helped create a Texas law that restricts social media companies from moderating certain content and now the Supreme Court is debating to uphold it.

“That’s where people go to express their first amendment views,” Hughes said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard arguments on whether the Texas law, that would prohibit some social media companies from banning or restricting users based on their viewpoint or their location, can remain one.

“Right now, we have a hand-full of big-techs oligarchs who controls who gets to speak, who doesn’t, what messages get out,” Hughes said.

Hughes who sponsored “SB12” told KETK that he was in the nation’s capital listening to the arguments on Monday.

Most popular social media platforms are a part of people’s daily lives and should be treated as that, Hughes said.

“Are they private? Yes, they are but so is your cell phone provider, but your cell phone provider can’t cut you off because of your religion,” Hughes said. “Neither can an airline or a railroad or a traditional telephone company because they are common carriers.”

Hughes said he and others are calling for a ban on companies restricting free speech that includes politics and religion.

“We’re not talking about speech that is lewd, lascivious, excessively violent, things like that,” Hughes said. “Illegal conduct, terrorism, my goodness things like that. Of course, things like that are not protected.”

Hughes said having this law in place is important especially during an election year.

“Social media companies can control the outcome of an election by the messages they allow to get through and other messages that they push forward,” Hughes said.

Hughes said he hopes the Supreme Court will rule in the state’s favor.

“They’re very smart judges,” Hughes said. “They’re not going to tip their hands, but I’m optimistic. Free speech is so important in America and these justices get that.”

The Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling on the case by the end of June.

