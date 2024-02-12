Free speech lawsuit puts spotlight on Colerain Township: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Good morning, Cincinnati!
Does Colerain Township get to tell residents to not use its name? That’s the subject of a lawsuit resident Carrie Davis filed last week.
I’m Erin Glynn, and I cover Butler, Warren and Clermont counties – and sometimes First Amendment lawsuits.
Davis created pamphlets with “Colerain” printed at the top and criticisms of the township’s government inside. She said the police chief confiscated the pamphlets and the township’s law director sent her a letter telling her Colerain may take legal action if she continues to use its name.
Davis said the township has violated her right to free speech, and Colerain officials have denied the claims in her filing.
You can read the letter from the township and more details about the lawsuit here.
What else you need to know Monday, Feb. 12
🌧️ Weather: Cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon
🧐 Just Askin': What are all those white sticks on North Bend Road and why are they there?
💉 Health: RSV shots still in short supply but Cincinnati's availability depends on hospital
⛸️ Entertainment: All the things to do in Cincinnati this week
🚌 Politics: NAACP bus will drive to neighborhoods with low voter turnout. Here's why
Today's Top Headlines
