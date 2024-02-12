Free speech lawsuit puts spotlight on Colerain Township: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Good morning, Cincinnati!

Does Colerain Township get to tell residents to not use its name? That’s the subject of a lawsuit resident Carrie Davis filed last week.

Davis created pamphlets with “Colerain” printed at the top and criticisms of the township’s government inside. She said the police chief confiscated the pamphlets and the township’s law director sent her a letter telling her Colerain may take legal action if she continues to use its name.

Davis said the township has violated her right to free speech, and Colerain officials have denied the claims in her filing.

You can read the letter from the township and more details about the lawsuit here.

