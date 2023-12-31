Free speech and public meetings: What do the rules for local governing bodies say?

Crowds pouring into local government meetings isn’t new, especially in a post-COVID climate for public engagement.

But over the last two years, how residents engage with their representatives — and how those representatives respond — has increasingly become a concern for public bodies around St. Clair County.

Each local board, commission, or council can have its own set of rules of procedure in addition to concrete regulations under the Michigan Open Meetings Act, or OMA, as well as local mayors or board chairpersons whose discretion dictates how those rules are enforced.

Still, whether it’s enforcement of public comment time, calling meeting disruptors to order, or even removing subjects from meetings overall, a public chair’s use of that discretion has often differed among the quorums called in communities along the county’s more populated waterfront.

Now, multiple questions are being weighed, particularly in the county seat, over what restrictions are true violations of free speech for public commenters and who’s at fault for disrupting meetings.

In the city of Port Huron, where social media figure Kevin Lindke has a federal complaint against the city for a meeting removal in May 2022 and was arrested exiting a meeting in November, officials said they believe the disagreement is a basic one surrounding City Council’s right to conduct regular business meetings and residents’ right to address them in limited public forums.

A few dozen local residents came to Port Huron's City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, with may speaking out for justice for Joshua Conant, who died outside the Roche Bar Nov. 4.

So, what issues have arisen?

After COVID-era public comment sessions lasted hours at St. Clair County Board of Commissioners meetings, the board in early 2023 agreed to limit speakers’ ability to yield time among other residents in its by-laws.

At the time, only a few spoke against the change.

The city of Port Huron looked at lowering the number of minutes allowed for public comment from four to three at City Council — Mayor Pauline Repp citing an aim to keep meetings efficient — before the proposal fell short for lack of support. Several individuals spoke against that idea, as well.

Later in the year, Marine City saw its own comment-related issue surrounding one city commissioner.

Mike Hilferink, who’s since been removed from the commission, attempted to speak as a resident during public comment in September — outside of the typical point at the end of a meeting when elected officials can offer non-agenda comments during commissioners' privilege. After a brief refusal to leave the podium, he was removed in handcuffs.

Marine City officials at the time said it was disruptive to the meeting and a violation of procedure the city’s mayor, chairing the meeting, had a right to enforce; Hilferink said it violated his First Amendment rights.

Hilferink was ousted from office over a bigger range of alleged issues. In a statement last week, he maintained his position, alleging a trend among local boards attacking “rights to speak” that he believed to be “disturbing.”

Marine City Police Chief Jim Heaslip approaches Commissioner Mike Hilferink on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in an attempt to get the official to not occupy the podium for public comment. At the Sept. 7 meeting, the Hilferink had refused to leave the podium when asked to sit down, believing he'd a right to speak as a regular citizen versus reserve comment for commissioner privilege, and was removed from the meeting in handcuffs.

A year and a half ago in Port Huron, Lindke addressed City Council members during public comment over supposed conduct issues alleged about City Manager James Freed’s personal life and its impact on the city — statements the administrator and council members have publicly said are false.

Lindke has since addressed alleged conduct issues about officials at Port Huron council meetings. But in a lawsuit filed at the end of October, he claimed that at the May 2022 meeting, the city violated his First Amendment and Fourth Amendment rights, cutting his public comment time short and removing him from the meeting room.

In a reply filed in December, the city called Lindke’s 2022 allegations slander, maintaining the right of the city and its officials to enforce rules over behavior that disrupts public meetings, refuting claims Lindke’s removal was handled unlawfully, and asking the judge to dismiss his claims.

The city additionally filed a counter-claim against Lindke this month, detailing a list of alleged disruption-related behavior from Lindke, particularly surrounding his arrest and removal from the council meeting in November, and asking the U.S. District Court to declare the city has a right to uphold its procedures.

That counter-claim, filed Dec. 12, also askes the court to declare that First Amendment rights do not extend to eight points, including interrupting public comment for other individuals or subjects addressing council members, interrupting and talking over the mayor as chair of the meeting, refusing commands of the chair, threatening public officials before or after meetings, or speaking loudly outside of proceedings.

Dozens of Port Huron residents watch on as Teresa Gillotti, of Double Haul Solutions, addresses and takes questions from City Council members on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, during a special meeting at the Municipal Office Center.

Todd Shoudy, the city of Port Huron’s attorney, said the issue at dispute is simple — council meetings are not town halls, where back and forth is allowed. Instead, he pointed back to their role as limited public forums.

“They have the right to speak, but the council has the right to put rules that are reasonable as to time place and manner to restrict it,” he said. “An individual only has the right to speak during times designated by the public body. So, they don’t have a right to get up and speak and interrupt and call out and talk over people or speak out of turn.”

The St. Clair County prosecutor’s office has issued a disturbing the peace charge against Lindke at the city’s request this month as an ordinance violation, though it didn’t appear on the docket until mid-December.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Guilliat said it took a few days for the charge to process in district court and that their office waited until after the jury came back in a district court trial with Lindke and another case. The prosecutor’s office did not act on a charge against Hilferink earlier this year.

Freed, too, pointed to the limited public forum issue in reply to concerns about Lindke, and he alleged the social media influencer’s conduct — speaking mid-livestream in a post of a meeting on Facebook, responding to other public commenters or council members, or swearing during his comments — was keeping others from speaking or, for example, youth-related groups from attending meetings as a civics lesson.

“The conduct of Mr. Lindke has infringed on other people’s right to free speech. People are afraid to come to the meetings. They don’t want to bring their children to the meetings. They’re afraid to get up and speak because Kevin will yell at them and make derogatory comments at them as they’re at the podium,” the city manager said. “We just can’t have the chaos. This is not about content. He comes for the purpose of disrupting our meetings.”

Kevin Lindke delivers remarks during an election commission hearing on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the Municipal Office Center in Port Huron.

Lindke said in a brief interview Dec. 21 that the city’s response and enforcement of its rules singled him out, and to him, the council “trying to infringe on the entire city’s right to free speech” felt obvious.

The first removal, he has said, was about the content — that they didn't want him to talk about Freed. The November removal, he said, he believed didn’t follow the city’s own rules.

Following public comment Nov. 13, Lindke vocalized objections as Repp began to make a statement in response to commenters, making his way up the aisle to exit. Amid the feedback from some supportive meeting attendees and the council’s push to get past the exchange, police stepped toward Lindke.

Some verbal exchange continued with the dais, and law enforcement officials asked Repp if they wanted him removed, and in turn, arrested him. The exchange played out on Lindke's livestream.

Repp said following the incident, she'd wanted him removed as a disruptive party. She also said police in attendance have a right to act when they spot a violation themselves.

Lindke said Repp should’ve called him to order first, adding, “They can’t create the disturbance and block my path to leave, and then, when I respond to what they’re saying to me, then say that I’m disturbing the meeting. So, they’re not right.”

He also said he believed the mayor wasn’t evenly applying the rules to all potential disruptions.

“Why didn’t she have one of the other 100 people, 150 people there that were disrupting her meeting and making comments throughout the entire meeting? Why didn’t she have them removed?” he said. “Why didn’t she have the people at the podium who were addressing me during public comment, who were literally addressing me (instead of council members), why didn’t she have them removed or call them to order? She doesn’t apply her discretion evenly. … They’re all very focused on me.”

Local social media figure is led out of the meeting chambers of the Municipal Office Center on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

What do the rules really say?

Under OMA, an individual can’t be excluded from a public meeting unless they’ve committed “a breach of peace.” State penal code also classifies any disturbance of lawful meetings — be they a public space or public building — as a misdemeanor.

Rules at meetings outside of statute can vary between local governments, though some key standards are often common. Local bodies also often follow Robert’s Rules of Order.

In Port Huron, conduct and other standards are addressed primarily in the council’s rules of procedure.

Some of those limit councilmembers, such as being recognized by the chair before speaking themselves.

A city’s mayor is also usually a body’s chair for municipalities — outside of appointed chairpersons at lower boards and commissions — granting them the ability to call meetings to order or cite any disruptions and resulting removals.

Port Huron’s procedures allow people to address officials as long as those comments “refrain from making personal, disrespectful, slanderous, or profane remarks,” as well as refrains from debates with audience members.

They also spell out a requirement that aims to prohibit audience members from cheering and applauding “to preserve the order and decorum” of meetings.

Still, officials acknowledge much of that is up to the discretion of leaders themselves as they chair the meetings — something Repp has remarked as among the few distinguishable responsibilities she doesn’t share with council members at large.

Marysville City Councilman Dave Barber speaks — with his "citizen" hat on — during public comment on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at a regular City Council meeting.

How much is up to the chair's or a city's discretion?

Months before Hilferink was removed from a meeting in Marine City, a City Council member in Marysville got up from his seat at the dais and was allowed to speak at the public comment podium.

Marysville Mayor Kathy Hayman it's happened prior years ago before she was mayor, and though a break from normal meeting procedures, it was still done courtesouly. Otherwise, she said, “If a council member has something they want to speak on, they have an opportunity at the end of the meeting."

Multiple leaders in other cities said there are plenty of examples of differences that where a break from normal procedure is allowed, especially if that break is uncommon.

Repp said she tries to be lenient with enforcing those rules and standards.

Overall, she said it’s a balancing act between keeping the business moving forward and allowing residents to be heard — feedback arriving in many forms.

Sometimes it’s profanity. Sometimes a public speaker is addressing the audience and not council members. At other points, the speaker isn’t addressing an issue the city has jurisdiction over or a crowd responds to comments with applause or boos, momentarily over council’s discussion.

And the interruptions to keep commenters on track with city business are typically brief.

In multiple cases, city leaders around the county let things go because it may just be more efficient.

The Municipal Office Center in Port Huron is seen from the St. Clair River on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

“If we stuck to the letter of those rules, a lot of people should have been asked to leave a long time ago because (the procedure) does (address) using slander or profanity and stuff like that. Obviously, you don’t want to step on anybody’s rights,” Repp said in an interview this month.

Referring to Lindke’s arrest last month, she continued: “The reason he was asked to be removed from the last meeting was not during his time of speaking. It was because you can’t have people shouting back and forth from the audience to the council while they’re trying to speak. The rule that can be definitely enforced is when you’re interrupting the public meeting to the point that the officials can’t conduct (that) meeting.”

Circumstances that involve Lindke, Repp said, are just among the biggest examples.

In Marine City, Hilferink wagered officials were limiting speech because it wasn’t popular.

“From attempts at reducing the amount of time you are allowed for public comment to moving the public comment to the end of the meeting to the most extreme of having people removed from meetings, or not being allowed to speak, simply because the board didn’t like what they had to say,” he said in a message. “... I think many board chairs need to have a piece of humble pie and realize they are servants of the community — not the other way around.”

Commissioner Rita Roehrig, Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Hendrick, and Mayor Jennifer Vandenbossche listen to public comment on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, during a Marine City commission meeting.

Marine City Mayor Jennifer Vandenbossche largely declined comment on legal questions surrounding comment issues or what constituted a disruption at meetings, though she agreed with leaders in other communities that those determinations are circumstantial and handled on a case-by-case basis at a chair’s discretion.

“Is it people applauding because we’re giving recognition for something, or is it like people yelling from the audience creating a disturbance where we can’t continue with our discussion or our meeting?” she said.

Hayman agreed it's often just a misunderstanding if residents at times expect feedback to concerns at public comment when they can follow up after a meeting, adding, “A lot of people don’t understand why it’s a not question-and-answer period. But that’s our rules. You state your concern and that’s it. There’s no engagement.”

In the city of St. Clair, long-time Mayor Bill Cedar acknowledged how their City Council handles public comment was a bit of an anomaly.

While they hear residents’ remarks during a regular comment period, they also allow them to approach the podium with questions as they arise throughout the meeting.

Their charter says the public has a right to speak before any vote is taken, Cedar said, and they interpret that to include when a motion is made.

“Generally speaking, 90% of people come up and are cordial and courteous. But I’ve also seen some people come up, and they lose their temper. Their emotions take them over,” said the St. Clair mayor, who’s been in office for close to 24 years. “You’ve got to kind of ask them to come back to being calm. I try to tell people this: If you’re mad at us and talking or if you’re just calm and talking, we listen the same.”

