Free Speech Threatened: FBI targets school board meetings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A recent DOJ memorandum from Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for the FBI to monitor threats, intimidation and violence at local school board meetings is, in one respect, drawing praise from opponents. It reveals, they say, that Garland is not the moderate jurist President Obama once nominated to the Supreme Court, but rather an extremist whose agenda threatens bedrock principles of free expression. Doug McKelway explains what’s in Garland’s memo, and why so many are concerned about it.