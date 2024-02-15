'A free spirit': Deer blind death remains under investigation

Feb. 15—KALKASKA — Jake Richard Turner, 35, is remembered by loved ones as a free spirit.

On Jan. 28, Turner died in a deer blind after an hours-long confrontation with Michigan State Police.

On Wednesday afternoon, state police confirmed Turner's identity. According to his death certificate, Turner died as a result of gunshot wounds to his chest and extremities. His time of death was given as 6:55 p.m.

Details as to what happened in the hours leading up to his death have not been shared with the public.

"Jake was a free spirit, finding solace in the beauty of nature, nurturing his plants, navigating the river's gentle currents, and relishing walks in the woods, especially alongside his beloved children, loyal dogs, and devoted fiancée," his obituary states. "He liked to make jokes and really enjoyed making people laugh."

The day before his death, Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of a suspected domestic assault in Springfield Township at 10:21 a.m. Jan. 27. By the time they arrived, according to a release from Sheriff Pat Whiteford, Turner had already left.

Sheriff's deputies were told Turner did not have access to firearms and had a pocket-knife with him.

Deputies, along with the Antrim County K9 Team, looked for Turner for about five hours before telling the alleged victim to call law enforcement if he should return. The release from Whiteford did not offer any details about the assault that is alleged to have taken place.

The next day, a neighbor said they saw Turner on trail camera footage taken about a mile away, according to state police. The property owner asked another neighbor to check his trailer and, when he did, the neighbor was confronted by Turner, who allegedly fired a gun into the air.

State police Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said the neighbor called police.

When a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer and a sheriff's deputy got to the trailer, they saw Turner running into the woods, Carroll said. When they followed him, they heard more gunshots and took cover.

The state police K9 Team and a trooper from their Emergency Support Team tracked Turner to a deer blind in a tree where a confrontation occurred. More state troopers from multiple teams arrived, including drone pilots who confirmed that Turner was dead inside the tree stand.

A loaded gun was found underneath his body, according to the statement. Further details have not yet been released by state police.

Neighbors confirmed that police blocked off Creighton Road past the intersection until about 7 p.m. Sunday and that the standoff occurred by Inman Road, a seasonal unpaved dirt road that leads into wooded areas in either direction. By the next day, signs of any police activity in that area were gone.

The statement released by state police officials the day after Turner's death reported that he died after "a confrontation occurred and troopers fired at the suspect inside the tree stand."

MSP's Forensic Science Laboratory from Grayling and its Sixth District Investigative Response Team from Grand Rapids conducted an investigation, Carroll previously has said.

Turner's death certificate confirmed that his body was autopsied and those findings were available prior to the certificate's filing in the Kalkaska County Clerk's Office.

The lead detective in charge of the investigation into Turner's death said they have met with the Kalkaska County Prosecutor's Office, but they are still waiting for final toxicology reports before submitting their findings.

State police estimate it will be another two months before everything in the investigation is completed and the report is turned over to the prosecuting attorney.

At that point, it will be up to the prosecutor to determine if anyone is criminally responsible for Turner's death.