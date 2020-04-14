Free taco alert! Taco Bell is giving away free tacos again as part of its coronavirus response

For the third week in a row, Taco Bell is offering free tacos Tuesday.

While the fast-food chain usually saves its free taco giveaways for major sporting events like the World Series or the NBA Finals, it started giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos every Tuesday on March 31 as part of its coronavirus response.

In a recent letter posted on Tacobell.com, CEO Mark King said the giveaway is to show the company's appreciation and that "we're all in this together."

"It’s a small way for us to say thank you for the ways you’re showing up for your communities and our chance to give you a little TLC during this time," King said.

Other fast-food chains also are giving away free food as part of their COVID-19 response.

Burger King is offering students free Whoppers for solving online questions through April 20. For a limited time, participating Steak 'n Shake restaurants are giving away free small orders of fries in the drive-thru.

Some restaurants have made freebies available for health care workers or first responders. Starbucks is giving away free coffee through May 3 to both groups.

