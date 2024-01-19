Free tax prep help offered in Decatur, Athens

Jan. 19—The Athens-based Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will once again be offering free tax preparation help at libraries in Morgan and Limestone counties starting at the end of the month.

"What we try to do is to help our elderly residents and our low-income, the needy people of north Alabama to be able to have more spendable income," said Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Executive Director Betty Ruth. "If you as a person are on a fixed income and you have to go and pay a paid preparer, that can run you between $200 and $300. You do not always have that extra income or extra money to pay for someone to do your taxes for you."

Ruth said RSVP has been offering its services locally every year since 1982. Services will be available by appointment starting Jan. 29 at the Decatur Public Library, Athens-Limestone Public Library and Ardmore Public Library. Ruth said you do not have to be a Morgan or Limestone County resident to have your taxes prepared.

"The RSVP volunteers, the tax counselors, we prepare your return at no cost to you and we e-file your return at no cost to you as the taxpayer as well," she said.

Ruth said there are about 22 volunteers with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. She said all are 55 years of age or older.

"Volunteering is a two-way street. They are giving up their time helping other people as well as helping the community," Ruth said. "In return, it is rewarding for them because it gets them out, it keeps them involved, it keeps them alert, it prevents loneliness and isolation because they're getting out, they're getting involved with other people."

Stephanie Cates, Decatur Public Library marketing manager, said RSVP has been preparing people's taxes at the Decatur Public Library for more than 30 years.

"The RSVP tax volunteers provide a service that is vital to many members of our community," Cates said. "While they serve predominantly low-income or senior patrons, they will assist anyone who needs help filing their simple tax return. Since the library's purpose is equal access, we love that these IRS-trained volunteers can provide a specialized and free service to anyone who needs it."

The library exists to serve the community, Cates said, and RSVP's services benefit the library.

"The RSVP tax volunteers provide a service that brings people into the library that might not visit us otherwise. If they're not interested in checking out books but they come in to get their taxes done, they may see that we offer free computer use or e-books and audiobooks or online newspapers," Cates said. "But even if they never visit us again, they receive a service they needed and that's what our library is all about."

RSVP will be at the Decatur Public Library on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Jan. 29. The library is located at 504 Cherry St. N.E. in Decatur. For an appointment, call 256-232-7207.

RSVP will be at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Jan. 29 and going through February. For an appointment, call 256-232-7207.

For an appointment at the Ardmore Public Library, call 931-427-4883.

What to bring:

—For married filing jointly, both spouses must be present.

—Government-issued photo ID for you and spouse (if married) and Social Security cards and birth dates for all dependents.

—A copy of last year's federal and state tax returns, if available.

—All forms W-2 and 1099.

—Form 1095-A (ACA statement).

—Information on other income.

—Information on all deductions (including charitable contributions).

—Proof of checking account information and bank's routing number.

—Total paid to day-care provider and their tax ID number.

