Need free tax preparation services? These Bellingham locations are offering seniors help

Alyse Messmer
·1 min read

Tax season is coming up and many people are struggling to file their own taxes. From adding a new home office, car expenses, deductibles and beneficiaries, tax season can be complicated for people of all ages.

This season, the American Association of Retired Persons is offering free tax preparation in a variety of ways for those 50 and older, offering assistance either in-person, low-contact, or contact-free depending on your area. If individuals want to file their own taxes, AARP also offers coaching from IRS-certified tax counselors.

In Bellingham, AARP has 2 locations that offer this free assistance, making figuring out taxes easily accessible and less stressful.

Where you can visit AARP:

Bellingham Senior Activity Center: Located at 315 Halleck St., you can get tax help at the Bellingham Senior Activity Center on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (360) 733-4030.

First Congregational Church of Bellingham: You can get free tax help at the First Congregational Church, located at 2401 Cornwall Ave., from Monday to Wednesday between 2:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made in-person on location or through registering online.

Both locations will be offering these services until April 12, and are handicap accessible. You can register online for more information or free online assistance filing your own taxes through AARP.

