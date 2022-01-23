Free tax return assistance available by appointment at Morrisson-Reeves Library

RICHMOND, Ind. — Free tax preparation assistance provided by AARP’s Certified Tax-Aide volunteers will be available at Morrisson-Reeves Library from Feb. 2 through April 15.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be offered by appointment only. Call 765-203- 1788 to reserve a time with a tax-preparer. Once an appointment is made, instructions will be given for an intake interview and tax document drop-off details.

Services include Indiana and federal tax form preparation with electronic filing. A dozen certified volunteers will be on hand to assist patrons.

Although there are no income restrictions for this service, individuals with tax returns that are deemed too complex will be referred to a tax professional.

Anyone using the service will need to take along:

Last year’s tax return.

Photo ID.

Social Security cards and birth dates of all names listed on tax returns, including dependents.

All W2s, 1099s, and other tax statements received for the tax year.

Receipts for deductions including tax receipts.

Rent receipts, name and address of landlord if claiming renter’s deduction.

Care provider’s name, address, and identifying number if claiming deduction for Dependent Care.

Amount(s) and date(s) of each payment of estimated taxes during the tax year.

Voided check or savings account routing numbers for direct deposit of refund.

Information: Morrisson-Reeves Library, 765-966-8291 or MRLinfo.org.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Free tax return assistance available by appointment at library