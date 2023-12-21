Free textbooks tops Tribune's top education stories of 2023

Dec. 21—You'd be hard pressed to find any educator who opposed Gov. Eric Holcomb's and the Indiana Legislature's decision to give every public and private school student free textbooks.

The move was heralded as long overdue and the right thing to do.

Money for the endeavor was penciled into the state budget this spring to the tune of $160 million.

No longer were parents expected to foot the bill. No more outstanding debts due to unpaid textbook fees, either.

"(I'm) fully in support of this," Tipton Superintendent Ryan Glaze said earlier this year. "I think it should have been done years ago. I've always felt like charging for textbooks in Indiana has been unconstitutional, completely."

However, even before the school year began, educators were sounding the alarm.

There was a major catch to the new law.

The money set aside by the state wasn't enough to cover the total cost of textbooks for every student. It left schools to make up the difference, a difference worth tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of dollars.

That money comes from the same pot that pays teachers.

The reason why $160 million, divided up among all students in the state, is not enough is because textbook fees vary widely, especially for high school learners.

Students who take Advanced Placement and dual credit classes have higher textbook fees, due to the materials they use in college-level classes.

Most schools chose to eat the shortfall for this year, though the consensus is the practice is not sustainable, leaving concerns for future years, especially if the state does not commit more funding for textbooks.

Some schools implemented fees to help offset their expected loss. These fees, ranging between $30 and $50, are meant to help pay for other services schools didn't once charge for, like communication services.

Educators question whether these fees will be allowed in the future. Some have told the Tribune they won't be surprised if the state legislature nixes the practice.

Teacher union reps and school administrators said yearly shortfalls could make contract bargaining more difficult in the future. Most said the new law did not have an impact on contracts this fall.

For theses reasons, the free textbook law is the Tribune's top education story of the year.

Here's a look at what other education stories stood out above the rest this year.

Noelle Duncan captivates audiences

The rise of one Kokomo High School student started in late 2022.

It was Noelle Duncan's first time singing the national anthem by herself. Standing at center court, prior to tipoff of a Kokomo Wildkats game, Duncan impressed nearly everyone with her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

A video of her singing was posted to social media. The performance went viral.

Soon after, nearly everyone wanted the KHS student to sing the national anthem, including the Indiana High School Athletic Association, which invited Duncan to sing prior to the to 3A and 4A boys state title games in March.

The requests didn't stop, especially after singing in front of thousands at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the state championship games.

"The notoriety is insane," Duncan said. "Social media blows up. I'll be out in public, many times since, I get 'Oh you're the national anthem girl.' It's so cool that people love seeing me sing."

Duncan sang at plenty of Kokomo Jackrabbits games this summer, and last month she and KHS grad J'Lan Stewart performed during Indianapolis' Circle of Lights festival.

They two won the annual talent search and sang "We Wish You the Merriest."

The day after, Duncan sang the national anthem prior to kickoff of the state high school football championship games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Teachers score raises

Educators will get more money this year as new teacher contracts were ratified at all Tribune-area schools.

Tri-Central Community Schools sports the highest starting wage at $46,250.

"With one of the higher salaries around here it might give us more of an opportunity to entice teachers to come out of big schools," said Jill Reehling, president of Tri-Central's teacher union.

Peru Community Schools comes in with the second highest starting salary at $45,000.

In Howard County, Western School Corporation has the highest starting pay at $44,000.

Pay raises are usually the most important part of any teacher contract, but teacher unions and administrations also agreed to other language meant to benefit educators.

For example, Tipton teachers can get extra money for earning certificates and licenses. The stipends are meant to encourage teachers to get additional certifications, such as for dual credit classes, science of reading and multilingual training.

At Taylor Community Schools, teachers will be paid for preparing lesson plans prior to going on extended leave. This language is believed to be one of the first of its kind in the state.

Northwestern School Corporation teachers can reach the max salary quicker — a new contract eliminated two steps on the salary scale — which is beneficial for retirement, as it is based on their highest average years salary.

New athletic facilities wrap up

Kokomo School Corporation finally completed a multi-year renovation and upgrade to its softball field this fall.

The result is a stadium that is just as nice, if not better, than some college stadiums.

Turf was installed, there are two indoor batting cages, a new press box, ticket booth, LED video scoreboard and other features that aim to improve the gameday experience.

The batting cages are one of the top additions, which allows players to practice no matter the weather.

"It's really nice from a coaching perspective, because you can get everything you need to get done here at the facility," said coach Mike Susong.

Seating was dramatically increased, up to about 1,000, with space for temporary seating if need be. The improvements will allow Kokomo High School to host a softball sectional in the spring.

The project faced multiple delays over the past five years, due to the pandemic and materials and labor shortages.

Eastern Howard School Corporation opened a new fieldhouse in February.

The new facility is connected to the high school, has more locker room space, three basketball courts and a three-lane track.

Locker rooms and gym space alleviate two of the biggest issues Eastern has faced for years with its athletics: scheduling and room.

Included in the $20 million project was also an overhaul to Eastern's aging pool system.

The pool facility was gutted all the way down to the studs.

New infrastructure was installed, including new HVAC components to improve air quality and filter pool chemicals out of the air.

There's all new tile and a new display board, too, marking the first upgrade to Eastern's pool in 50 years.

Where Kokomo schools encountered a number of delays, Eastern's project was completed on time with no delays.

School officials credited an extensive planning process with its contractor.

Eastern also started building a new baseball field at its off-campus athletic complex this year. Most work was expected to be done by the end of this month.

Taylor community comes together

A March 31 tornado outbreak caused plenty of damage in Howard County, but injured just one.

That one person was Chris Sellers, a bus driver for Taylor Community Schools.

He was inside his mobile home on Indiana 26 when he received a notification on his phone about a possible tornado. The power in his home went out. Then the tornado hit. That was all in about 90 seconds.

"If you listen to a train at a crossing, it's 100 times worse," Sellers said.

Sellers woke up outside on the ground. The tornado threw him 20 feet.

He could have died but escaped with just eight staples.

The tornado caused significant damage to the property, destroying multiple barns and Sellers' home.

Less than a week later, 75 Taylor High School students spent an afternoon helping the bus driver pick up the pieces.

Transportation director Tony Oliver and high school assistant principal Brian Moon came up with the idea. The students followed suit.

"That's the great thing about Taylor," Oliver said. "You come up with something, and they run with it."

Oliver called it an example of "small school, big family."

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT.