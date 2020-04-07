Free Training Courses From Digital Marketing Institute Deliver Tools To Help Business Community Adapt To Rapidly Transforming Digital World

DALLAS, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To empower business professionals to improve their marketing skills and develop new capacity to adapt their organizations through economic turbulence, the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI) today announced the immediate availability of four free training courses.

Digital Channels: learn tools and techniques to engage more across the key digital marketing channels.

Social Media Marketing: learn how to grow and engage a community around your brand through social media.

Paid Search (PPC): learn how to execute pay-per-click campaigns using Google Ads while tracking conversations through analytics.

E-Commerce Strategy: learn key concepts underpinning effective website optimization, website traffic generation, conversion rate optimization, and analytics.

The courses, available at no cost for the first time, are available through DMI's award-winning Power Membership. All fees were waived to join this membership program to enable professionals to access market-leading content through on-demand podcasts, articles, webinars, ebooks and other practical toolkits on topics most relevant to their roles and their businesses.

Courses are designed to provide business owners, leaders, and marketers with the insight needed to manage a brand or business online. As marketing strategies must pivot to accommodate quarantines and stay-at-home orders, professionals don't have time to deep dive into lengthy and complicated marketing training programs. Rather, they need to quickly understand and apply best practices now so they can update programs to promote brand awareness, capture leads and generate sales — during the pandemic and beyond.

"As organizations are forced to alter marketing programs to connect with their audiences in new and creative ways, many professionals are recognizing they have a skills gap in terms of the know-how needed to develop the right strategies to keep their brands active and their customers engaged and informed," said DMI CEO Ken Fitzpatrick. "DMI's free courses and Power Membership deliver the most essential content to empower business leaders, entrepreneurs and small businesses to understand the digital marketing landscape and make informed decisions fast to address current business realities."

For those professionals exploring a digital marketing certification curriculum, DMI is currently offering 30% off of all of its courses, excluding the DMI Master certification program. This includes its dual certification program with the American Marketing Association (AMA), where participants can become dually certified with two respected credentials: AMA's PCM Digital Marketing and DMI's Certified Digital Marketing Professional. Credits from any of the completed free courses will immediately be applied towards the certification program requirements.

Professionals can access the courses through April 30, 2020 when they sign up for the free Power Membership, available via https://digitalmarketinginstitute.com/en-us.

About the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI)

As the global standard in digital marketing professional learning and certification, DMI develops leading players of the most exciting game in the world.

Founded in Ireland, DMI has offices in the U.S. and Australia, 57,000 Members, and partners in more than 150 countries. It works with colleges, universities, and businesses of all sizes to provide marketing professionals with the skills, confidence and industry know-how to stay relevant — and to make an impact — in an always-evolving digital world.

DMI is backed by Spectrum Equity, a leading U.S. based growth equity firm.

