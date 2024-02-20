How to get a free tree from Delmarva Power to save on bills, improve energy efficiency

Want to plant a tree in your backyard or in front of your house? Delmarva Power is giving them away for free to promote greener homes and help residents save money.

In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program, Delmarva Power is offering complimentary trees to customers on a first-come, first-served basis to lower utility costs, promote sustainability and improve energy efficiency.

Why should you plant a tree in your yard?

Planting a tree may sound like a lot of work, but the benefits for your home – and your wallet – might make it worth breaking out that green thumb and getting your hands a little dirty.

Delmarva Power reports that all trees planted in its 12-year partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation are expected to absorb more than 195,072 pounds of air pollutants, provide nearly $10 million in combined energy and community benefits and save nearly 26.34 million kilowatt-hours of energy.

Not only do trees help protect homes from summer sun and break up winter winds for better energy efficiency, but they also have the potential to reduce energy bills by 15 percent to 30 percent as they grow, Delmarva Power said.

“We are proud to continue an over decade-long partnership with Delmarva Power, whose dedication to the Energy-Saving Trees program only echoes the company’s larger commitment to improving their communities,” said Kristen Bousquet, program manager at the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees provided through our program can help reduce carbon emissions and filter storm water while also providing critical energy savings, benefiting both the environment and Delmarva Power valued customers.”

Energy-Saving Trees program

Delmarva Power has 600 free, native trees available to all customers throughout Delaware and Maryland service areas.

Native species contribute to local ecosystems – helping nearby wildlife and plants – and are not disruptive like invasive species, which threaten local ecosystems and damage surrounding environments. The native tree species Delmarva customers can choose from are bald cypress, river birch, flowering dogwood, red maple and eastern redbud.

One tree is available to each customer while supplies last and will be delivered by mail by the end of May. To reserve a tree, visit arborday.org/delmarva, where you can find out which planting location offers the best savings and energy efficiency for your home.

Be sure to choose a location that does not have utility lines below it. Verify your intended planting location is safe and have underground utility lines marked before planting by calling 811.

