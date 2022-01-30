🌱 Free Vaccine Clinics + Museums Re-Opening

Hey, neighbors! It's me again, Helen Eckhard, your host of the St. Louis Daily.

First, today's weather:

Sunny and milder. High: 49 Low: 39.

St. Louis Public Library is partnering with the St. Louis Department of Health to host two free vaccination clinics at area libraries. The first clinic will be at Carpenter Library on Monday, Jan. 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The second clinic will be on Feb. 3 at the Divoll Library from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Walnut Public Library, meanwhile, will be a COVID testing location every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (KTVI Fox 2 St. Louis) Several St. Louis museums re-opening this week, including the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park, which had been closed for 25 days. The Missouri History Museum will reopen to the public on Feb. 1. Other institutions that will be reopening this week are the Missouri Historical Society Library and Research Center and Soldiers Memorial, the St. Louis Art Museum, and the St. Louis Science Center. (fox2now.com) On Friday, a car slammed into a concrete barrier, flipped on its side, and smashed into a south city Schnucks store. St. Louis firefighters arrived minutes after the crash and worked to free the driver and a female passenger. That night, both were declared dead; the cause of the crash has not yet been released. (STLtoday.com)

We Can All Serve - MLK Food Drive - Divoll Branch Library (All day)

We Can All Serve - MLK Food Drive - Barr Branch Library (All day)

We Can All Serve - MLK Food Drive - Central Express Branch Library (All day)

Rockin the Runway: Unravel Exhibit - Central Branch Library (All day)

We Can All Serve - MLK Food Drive - Central Branch Library (All day)

Free Vaccination Clinic - Carpenter Branch Library (9:30 AM)

Virtual Storytime - Richmond Heights Memorial Library (10:00 AM)

Monday Matinees: Western Films - Buder Branch Library (1:30 PM)

Grab and Go After School Meals - Lewis and Clark Branch Library (3:30 PM)

In a digital concert excerpt, a string quintet of St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians performs Franz Schubert's String Quintet. This performance is available to stream on-demand on slso.org through August 31, 2022. The SLSO’s digital concerts are supported in part by a grant from the Berges Family Foundation. (Facebook)

A tree inventory will be conducted from now through Feb. 28. Crews from the Davey Tree Expert Company will be inventorying tree counts and conditions through the end of Feb. in areas east of Hanley Road. (Nextdoor)

Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District’s contractor Fred Luth & Sons will construct a sanitary and storm separation sewer project along Rosalie Avenue beginning within the next seven days. (Nextdoor)

