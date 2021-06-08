Free vaccines, food to cost India an additional $11 billion -Bloomberg News

3D-printed small toy figurines, a syringe and vial labelled "coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in front of India flag in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) - India will need to spend an additional 800 billion rupees ($11 billion) to provide free vaccine and food to millions of people devastated by a deadly wave of coronavirus infections, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday.

The government of the world's second most populous nation will earmark an additional 700 billion rupees to provide food until November to the poor and other eligible groups, it said https://bloom.bg/3g1Qbjn, citing people familiar with the matter.

The government may not have to tap the bond market for the funds, the sources said, citing a dividend of 991.2 billion rupees it received from the central bank and inflows expected from asset sales.

India will provide the free vaccines to all adults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after markets closed, in a bid to rein in a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands.

($1=72.8325 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘Sunday Effect’ Sends Crypto Crashing on Weekends – Which Means It Might Never Go Mainstream

    Ever heard of the "Sunday effect"? Lately, it seems every weekend, crypto values plummet - and it's a trend with major ramifications for the future of crypto as a serious investing contender. See: 4...

  • Exclusive: Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car - sources

    Apple Inc is in early-stage talks with China's CATL and BYD about the supply of batteries for its planned electric vehicle, four people with knowledge of the matter said. The discussions are subject to change and it is not clear if agreements with either CATL or BYD will be reached, said the people who declined to be named as the discussions are private. Apple has made building manufacturing facilities in the United States a condition for potential battery suppliers, said two of the sources.

  • The Latest: Indian daily cases dip below 100K after 2 months

    India's daily coronavirus infections have dipped below 100,000 for the first time in more than two months as an overall downturn prompts some states to ease restrictions. The Health Ministry also reported 2,123 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 351,309.

  • Thais debut locally made AstraZeneca but supplies are tight

    Health authorities in Thailand began their much-anticipated mass rollout of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines on Monday, but it appeared that supplies were falling short of demand from patients who had scheduled vaccinations for this week. Hospitals in various parts of the country have been posting notices for several days that some scheduled appointments would be delayed, adding to existing public skepticism about how many doses Siam Bioscience would be able to produce each month. “The vaccines will be delivered as planned,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters Monday morning as he paid a visit to a vaccination station at an indoor stadium in the capital, Bangkok.

  • Pakistan train accident: Dozens killed in Sindh collision

    Rescuers are searching for survivors trapped in the wreckage of the overturned trains.

  • Why Toyota built a hydrogen race car and what it means for the future

    This year’s Fuji 24 Hours endurance race saw a bit of an outlier on the starting grid. Among the many Nissan GT-Rs and Toyota GR Supras in the field was a small Corolla hatchback. This Corolla instead uses the same 1.6-liter, three-cylinder internal combustion engine as Toyota’s firecracker GR Yaris that's unavailable in the United States.

  • LGBTQ groups, supporters rally in Tokyo, demand equal rights

    Japanese sexual minority groups and their supporters staged a rally outside Tokyo's iconic Shibuya Station on Sunday calling for equal rights and public support for enacting a long-sought equality law before the Olympics, despite fading hopes due to the governing party's resistance. Support and awareness of sexual diversity has slowly grown in Japan, but there's still a lack of legal protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

  • Logan Paul Made Millions Fighting Floyd Mayweather. Who's Next?

    Sure, Paul made enough money to retire after his second pro fight. But you can bet he's already thinking about his next opponent.

  • China pledges further COVID-19 aid to Southeast Asia

    China on Tuesday pledged further assistance to Southeast Asian nations in battling the COVID-19 pandemic as it seeks to boost influence with the region where chief geopolitical rival the U.S. is also looking to strengthen ties. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his counterparts from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations that China had already delivered 100 million doses of vaccine to ASEAN nations along with other pandemic-fighting materials and technical help. “In the process of jointly overcoming challenges, we have deepened friendship, mutual trust and common interests," Wang told the ministers, assembled in the southwestern Chinese megacity of Chongqing for meetings marking the 30th anniversary of formal relations between China and ASEAN.

  • The Solar Eclipse in Gemini Is Here. Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

    It's called the "Ring of Fire" and it will illuminate a new beginning.

  • Burkina Faso suffers worst militant attack in years

    Burned-out homes and debris are what little is left of the village of Solhan, in north Burkina Faso.At least 132 people, including several children, were killed in a violent village raid over the weekend.Another 40 were wounded, in one of the country's worst militant attacks in recent years.Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire spoke with survivors at a nearby hospital on Monday, and visited Solhan himself.There he condemned the rise of 'terrorist' extremist groups."Security is the government's responsibility, it's the responsibility of security and defence forces, but it's also the responsibility of the entire population. People need to commit to work with us, so recruitment of our young people (by extremist groups) stops."No group has claimed responsibility for the raid yet.The country declared a 72-hour national mourning period in the wake of the attack.Jihadist attacks linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State have been on the rise in West Africa this year.That's despite the presence of thousands of UN peacekeepers.The Sahel region, including Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, has been hit hardest by the violence.In just over two years, more than a million people have been displaced in Burkina Faso, where some 20,000 refugees from neighboring Mali also reside.

  • In less than two months, the Modi government walks back its “liberalised” vaccine policy

    Modi's rollback comes after the government drew flak for its policy, which many believed was ill-conceived and worsened inequality. The supreme court had observed that this policy was “arbitrary and irrational.”

  • Mixed city of Arabs and Jews remains on edge after violence

    Israeli security forces guard the streets of Lod, weeks after rioters torched patrol cars, synagogues and homes. Israel and Hamas reached a truce two weeks ago to end 11 days of fighting in the Gaza Strip. Lod, about 16 kilometers (10 miles) southeast of Tel Aviv, next to the main international airport, is home to 77,000 people.

  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz fuel economy numbers are out

    Fuel economy for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is officially out and posted to the EPA’s website. It being the only “compact” pickup with fuel economy estimates out, we expected excellent numbers. The Santa Cruz is no hybrid, though.

  • Jimmy Fallon Roasts Jeff Bezos, Logan Paul’s “Boring” Boxing Match As Full Audience Returns To ‘The Tonight Show’

    Jimmy Fallon got choked up on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show, as he welcomed his first full studio audience since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Welcome to The Tonight Show, everybody. We have comedy, we have celebrities, we have music,” said the host, who brought a reduced-capacity audience back to 30 Rock on March […]

  • Turkey's president vows to 'save' the country from the largest outbreak of 'sea snot' on record

    Marine mucilage or "sea snot" forms when algae is overloaded with nutrients due to climate change and water pollution.

  • China's wandering elephants becoming international stars

    Already famous at home, China’s wandering elephants are now becoming international stars. Major global media are chronicling the herd's more than yearlong, 500 kilometer (300 mile) trek from their home in a wildlife reserve in mountainous southwest Yunnan province to the outskirts of the provincial capital of Kunming. Twitter and YouTube are full of clips of their various antics, particularly those of two calves, who slipped into an irrigation ditch and had to be helped out by older members of the group.

  • Fabio Quartararo penalized for on-track MotoGP wardrobe malfunction

    Fabio Quartararo, who races alongside Maverick Vinales for the factory-backed Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team, found himself with an unzipping set of racing leathers toward the end of last weekend's Catalunya Grand Prix at Barcelona. Quartararo received a penalty for exceeding track limits on lap 22, and later received another three-second penalty after the race was completed for breaking section 2.4.5.2, which is titled "Rider’s Safety Equipment," of the FIM MotoGP regulations. There's a very good reason MotoGP riders wear a full complement of safety gear during a race.

  • China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Outlines Proposals for Blockchain Development

    China should "promote the deep integration of blockchain and economy and society and accelerate the promotion of blockchain technology for application and industrial development."

  • 2 face arraignment in road-rage shooting that killed boy, 6

    A Southern California couple could face a murder charge over a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a freeway, authorities said. Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were expected to be arraigned Tuesday in the death of Aiden Leos, who was shot as his mother drove him to kindergarten on April 21 in Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles. CHP Capt. Mike Harris said Monday that he spoke to Aiden’s mother about the arrests.