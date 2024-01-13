Free vaccines for those 12+ in Newport New on Jan. 13

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Southeastern Virginia Health System and Temple of Peace Church is hosting a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

This event is on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



“We love to partner, especially with the churches, because we know that this is where people are on the weekend,” said Angela Futrell, Southeastern Virginia Health System CEO.

The vaccines are available for those 12 and up.

“Our mission is to provide vaccines for those who need it the most, those populations that are at risk, the people living in poverty, [and] children,” said Futrell.

Virginia Health leaders confirm a child under 4 years old in the Northern Virginia area died from the flu, marking the second pediatric flu death so far this season.

This winter season, health care providers are dealing with what Futrell calls the triple effect; COVID, the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

“We’ve just continue to work to get people to know the importance of getting the vaccine. [We] are trying to dispel all of the myths, the conspiracy theories about getting the vaccine.”

The clinic will also provide the flu vaccine for those who are 65 and older.

“That is a special vaccine. Just come on out. We’re here waiting to serve and we’re happy to see you,” said Futrell.

If you miss the clinic, Saturday Celebrate Healthcare will host a free two-day health fair at the Hampton Roads Convention Center next weekend Jan. 20 and 21.

There you can receive; free COVID and flu vaccines, healthcare screening services, mental health support services, and more.

10 On You Side’s morning reporter KaMaria Braye is a moderator for a discussion about self-management and chronic disease discussion.

