Free veterans breakfast is Dec. 9 in Clinton

Military veterans from Anderson County are again invited to a community veterans breakfast Dec. 9 at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks St.

The “chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9, according to a news release.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, state Rep. John Ragan, and state Rep. Ed Butler.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers work together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends. The city of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and setup. Local media are especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing monthly door prizes.

The Jan. 13, 2024, breakfast will be sponsored by Chancellor Jamie Brooks; Feb. 10 by the Clinton Lions Club; March 9 by Rebecca Watts with Humana; April 13 by Clinch River Home Healthcare; May 11 by American Legion Post 172; and June 8 by Ray Varner Ford.

To learn more, email VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. To sponsor a breakfast, contact Terry Frank at 865-310-4097.

Korean War veteran Elmo Ross Blevins, left, is presented a Korean War Commemoration Plaque from Vet to Vet Tennessee by Leon Jaquet, director of Veterans Services for Anderson County, at the monthly Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, Nov. 11, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Free veterans breakfast is Saturday in Clinton, Tennessee