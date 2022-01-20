🌱 Free Virus Tests + TCSO Projects + City Schools Closing

Rise and shine, neighbors! It's me again, Ryan Phillips, your host of the Tuscaloosa Daily.

New equipment for Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue.

Improvement at TCSO firing range and County Jail.

Second arrest made in fatal Northport shooting.

First, today's weather: A little morning rain. High: 41 | Low: 27.

Our Shout Out for this Thursday morning goes to Tuscaloosa Academy basketball coach Barry Sanderson, who secured his 100th win with the Knights Wednesday over Bessemer Academy 80-38. And check out this awesome vintage shot of Sanderson with his father, longtime Alabama men's basketball coach Wimp Sanderson.

Tuscaloosa City Schools will be closed on Friday due to staffing shortages from a rise in COVID-19 cases and a lack of substitutes. (Tuscaloosa Patch) A juvenile was arrested and charged Tuesday evening with capital murder in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting in Northport that left a 16-year-old Tuscaloosa County High School student dead. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Tuscaloosa County Commission has approved more than $316,000 in needed improvements for the Tuscaloosa County Jail and the TCSO firing range in the northern part of the county. (Tuscaloosa Patch) University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and other prominent sports figures with ties to West Virginia have urged U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to support sweeping legislation supporters say protects the right to vote. (Leah Willingham, Associated Press) The University of Alabama has reported 498 COVID cases after recently beginning its first week of spring classes. (Dre Day, Tuscaloosa Thread)

🗓 Today in Tuscaloosa 🗓

Matt Jones @ the Lookout Rooftop Bar (More)

Progress Bank ribbon-cutting (More)

Ernest & Hadley Book Club online (More)

Alabama men's basketball (12-6, 3-3 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 70-67 win over LSU in Coleman Coliseum. (More)



Want a COVID-19 test for free? Here's how each Tuscaloosa County household can order up to four free COVID-19 tests from the federal government. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

The University of Alabama's Early College this week announced a long list of local high school students who were named to its Director's List for the Fall 2021 semester. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a green pickup truck who struck a parked moped alongside the road in front of Phifer Wire on Kauloosa Avenue over the week. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

University of Alabama women's golfer Benedetta Moresco will compete in the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur at Island and Bluff Nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club and Augusta National March 30-April 2. (More)

- How Alabama transfers performed during the 2021 season (Hank South, BamaOnline)

- Four-star TE from California talks offer from Alabama (Andrew Bone, BamaInsider)

- Senate candidate Mike Durant once backed father against sister’s abuse allegations (Bill Britt & Josh Moon, Alabama Political Reporter)

- Birmingham chef featured on new FOX cooking show (AJ O'Leary, Birmingham Business Journal)

- Police in this tiny Alabama town suck drivers into legal ‘black hole’ (John Archibald, AL.com)

