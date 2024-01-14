Here are which free warming centers will be open during upcoming freeze

With a strong Arctic cold front headed to Corpus Christi soon, the city will provide daytime warming centers for those in need.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free rides to and from the centers during available hours, which are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following centers will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, with the first three open Monday as well:

Ben Garza Gym: 1815 Howard St.

Owen R. Hopkins Library: 3202 McKinzie Road

Ben F. McDonald Library: 4044 Greenwood Drive

Anita & W.T. Neyland Library: 1230 Carmel Parkway

Janet F. Harte Library: 2969 Waldron Road

La Retama Library: 805 Comanche St.

Oveal William Senior Center: 1414 Martin Luther King Drive

Northwest Senior Center: 9725 Up River Road

Zavala Senior Center: 515 Osage St.

Greenwood Senior Center: 4040 Greenwood Drive

Broadmoor Senior Center: 1651 Tarlton St.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center: 654 Graham Road

Garden Senior Center: 5325 Greely Drive

Lindale Senior Center: 3135 Swantner Drive

A man seeking shelter from the winter storm pulls a blanket over his dog at the Salvation Army warming center, Jan. 20, 2022, in Corpus Christi. The shelter had 30 beds on Thursday and staff handed out food and water.

The city of Corpus Christi is also working with homeless agencies to ensure shelter, meals and blankets will be provided for individuals in need. The Salvation Army and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission will increase their overnight capacity for people.

The Gulf Coast Human Society is also donating services by hosting pets of homeless persons in need.

The Corpus Christi Gym, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, will serve as a free, cold-weather refuge that will be open at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 and run continuously through noon Wednesday, Jan. 17. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or X @johnpoliva.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Warm up at these 14 warming centers in Corpus Christi during freeze