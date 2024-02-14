Free webinar focuses on stopping invasive spiny water fleas

Superior Telegram, Wis.
·1 min read

Feb. 13—DOUGLAS COUNTY — A free educational webinar on protecting Wisconsin lakes from invasive spiny water fleas will take place from 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15.

Spiny water fleas can disrupt lake food webs and harm the walleye fishery. To learn more, join Zach Stewart and the Douglas County Surface Waters Program for a webinar about the science of invasive spiny water fleas and how the

Stop Spiny campaign

is helping to protect Wisconsin lakes.

Visit the video call link at

https://meet.google.com/sor-zwcq-mbh

for the live virtual presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Email zach.stewart@douglascountywi.org, for more information.