Free webinar focuses on stopping invasive spiny water fleas
Feb. 13—DOUGLAS COUNTY — A free educational webinar on protecting Wisconsin lakes from invasive spiny water fleas will take place from 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15.
Spiny water fleas can disrupt lake food webs and harm the walleye fishery. To learn more, join Zach Stewart and the Douglas County Surface Waters Program for a webinar about the science of invasive spiny water fleas and how the
Stop Spiny campaign
is helping to protect Wisconsin lakes.
Visit the video call link at
https://meet.google.com/sor-zwcq-mbh
for the live virtual presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Email zach.stewart@douglascountywi.org, for more information.