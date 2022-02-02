Free Weekly Testing: Calabasas To Offer Tests Starting Thursday

CALABASAS, CA — The city of Calabasas teamed up with four neighboring city's to offer free COVID-19 testing three times a week at the Calabasas/Agoura Hills Community Center starting Thursday.

The testing will happen every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the community center, located at 27040 Malibu Hills Road in Agoura Hills. The clinics will offer PCR tests with results sent to an email or phone number within 24 hours.

You must pre-register for a test using this link. Upon arrival, you will be asked to show government issued identification and insurance card if you are insured.

The testing is a collaborative effort between the cities of Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Malibu, Hidden Hills and Westlake Village.



