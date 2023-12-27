Free New Year's Day hike open to all at UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge

Get off the couch and start the year off on the “right foot” with a short hike Jan. 1 at the University of Tennessee Arboretum, 901 S. Illinois Ave. in Oak Ridge.

The UT Arboretum trails in Oak Rdige are open today for hiking. Join your neighbors for a New Year's Day hike at 9 a.m. Jan. 1.

Follow the signs for parking up to the auditorium, where hikers will gather at 9 a.m. for coffee, hot chocolate and snacks, according to a news release.

At 9:30 a.m., the group will divide into smaller groups and leave for guided hikes that will last about 45 to 60 minutes, the release said. Each group will follow one or more of the arboretum's seven miles of forest trails, with hike leaders giving some commentary about the beautiful winter scenery along the way.

Wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. While the aim is for this hike to be suitable for all, the difficulty level is dependent on individual fitness, the release said. Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated.

Because of ongoing research projects on the grounds, pets are not allowed.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. No registration is required. For weather updates, check the arboretum's Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Free New Year's Day hike at Arboretum in Oak Ridge