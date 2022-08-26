Freebies and Deals for Your Dog on National Dog Day

Jaromir Chalabala / Shutterstock.com

If you are a dog owner, you likely don't need a special day on your calendar in order to give some extra love to your furry companion. However, just because your dog receives lots of love and attention every day, doesn't mean you should skip out on a week of sales and doggie discounts. After all, who doesn't love some great savings and the opportunity to spoil your four-legged best friend?

Here's a roundup of the best deals happening around this year's National Dog Day on Aug. 26, from the popular pet retailers you know and love to animal-centered small businesses celebrating this paw-tastic holiday.

Spend $100, Get a $30 eGift Card at Chewy

Chewy is a go-to pet supplier for dog owners, and is known for its wide array of options and fast and convenient shipping. The store is celebrating National Dog Day by offering shoppers who spend over $100 a $30 gift card for their next shopping spree. Filling up your shopping cart on this website won't take long due to the impressive variety of dog toys, dog food and every dog accessory your furry friend could ever want. This deal is happening sitewide -- simply type in the code DOGDAY at checkout to enjoy a gift card for the next time you shop.

Save $15 on Orders Over $75 at Petco

Petco is known for great deals year-round and this popular one-stop shop for all pet-related needs is amping up their savings this week for National Dog Day by offering $15 off orders of $75+ on select toys, collars, food, beds and accessories. Consider purchasing a larger-value item for your pet, such as a memory foam dog bed or outdoor pen, when you can get some great savings on these more expensive buys.

Enjoy 39% Off the Bedsure Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed on Amazon

Allow your dog to rest luxuriously on this Bedsure Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed. This dog bed featuring a removable washable cover normally retails for $49.99 for the large size but is currently on sale for $30.39. Enjoy nearly $20 of savings on this purchase for your animal companion, and be sure to check out the other dog deals Amazon is featuring for National Dog Day. The popular online retailer is featuring sales on one-of-a-kind pet items including an LED Blacklight Pet Urine Detector ($11.69) and the lesotc 2022 Upgraded Pet Water Bottle for Dogs ($13.74).

Take 35% Off Your First Autoship Order at Chewy

The National Dog Day deals continue for this popular online retailer. Not only can you enjoy a $30 gift card if you spend over $100, but you can also get the dog food and prescriptions your canine needs delivered to your door for 35% off. Simply choose your animal's favorite foods and prescriptions, then choose "Autoship" and schedule your deliveries. You can also save throughout the year through autoship by enjoying 5% off on future orders; you can skip or cancel orders anytime.

Save $10 on $40+ Purchases With Free Same-Day DoorDash Delivery at PetSmart

PetSmart is offering customers the opportunity to save $10 when they spend over $40 with free same-day DoorDash delivery. Make sure to stock up on the treats, dog food and fun animal gadgets you need quickly as this offer is only good through Aug. 28. If you don't have a dog, you can still enjoy this deal as it applies to all of their pet product categories including cats, fish, birds, reptiles and small pets.

Enjoy 50% Your First Order at Spot & Tango

Spot & Tango has got you covered for all of your pet's health and wellness needs. This animal-centered business delivers ready-to-serve, human-grade meals directly to your home to address your dog's unique nutritional needs. You can celebrate your furry friend this August by taking the quiz on their site and creating your dog's personalized plan. You'll get 50% off your first order.

Up to 25% Off Dog Beds at Casper

Treat your dog to a comfortable bed on this dog holiday. Casper, a popular comfort mattress site, is offering dog beds for up to 25% off. Their blue dog bed in size large normally retails for $249. However, you can currently purchase it for $186.75. While these dog beds are definitely on the more expensive end, you can enjoy free delivery, a 30-night risk-free trial and a one-year warranty. Undoubtedly, your dog will be able to enjoy fantastic sleep on this two-layer mattress made from Visco elastic memory foam and Polyurethane support foam.

Tell Stella & Chewy's About Your Pet To Enjoy $5 Off

Create your profile on Stella & Chewy's to receive a $5 off coupon to use on the site. This website caters to your animal companion by specializing in raw food that's less processed and responsibly sourced. The company advocates for less processed, easily digestible nutrition that will provide your pet with improved energy, strong muscle and bone health, healthy weight and cleaner teeth.

