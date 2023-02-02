Freebold competent to stand trial on first-degree murder charges

Feb. 2—BEULAH — A man accused of killing three members of his family during a 2020 shooting inside his Frankfort area home, is competent to stand trial, state psychiatric evaluators reported.

Robert Michael Freebold, 60, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 20, 2020, deaths of his son, Robert James Freebold, Jr., 27; his ex-wife, Marilyn Schultz Freebold, 63; and her son, Malachi Andrew Maloney, 20.

Benzie County Sheriff deputies previously transported Freebold from the county's jail to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline, where he was interviewed by evaluators.

Their full report, which is, at least for now, confidential, was submitted to 19th Circuit Court Judge David Thompson in advance of a competency hearing for Freebold on Tuesday, court records show.

The evaluation was triggered when Freebold's attorney, Anthony Cicchelli, filed a motion notifying the court he planned to assert an insanity defense, Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson said.

Cicchelli did not return a request for comment and previously has said he does not speak with reporters.

Swanson said Tuesday she has not filed a response to Cicchelli's motion.

That's because the Center has yet to conduct the second portion of Freebold's evaluation — a criminal responsibility exam — which Swanson said should be completed sometime in March.

Any response from Swanson's office to the defendant's planned insanity defense would come at that time, she said.

"All we would file, if we filed anything, would be a notice of rebuttal," Swanson said.

Competency and criminal responsibility are two different things in the eyes of criminal court, according to Michigan's criminal code.

One finding is designed to determine if a defendant is competent to stand trial, the other focuses on the specific crime or crimes the defendant is charged with and whether that defendant understood right from wrong at the time.

The Center, according to information posted on its website, conducts exams on about 3,000 defendants annually.

"Competency refers to right now," Swanson said. "It determines, at any given period, can he assist in his own defense."

Swanson filed open murder charges against Freebold in 2020, after autopsies showed the victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds, some at close range, which a Benzie County Medical Examiner and a pathologist with Western Michigan University labeled homicides.

Two gun safes, two handguns, 14 spent shell casings, bullet fragments, pieces of lead and a bear claw slipper with blood of more than one victim on the sole were recovered from a Grand Street home, court records show.

Freebold was scheduled to go on trial Jan. 17, after Benzie County District Court Judge John Mead on June 3 ruled Swanson presented enough evidence during a lengthy preliminary examination to bind the case over to circuit court.

Swanson then amended the charges from open murder to first-degree, court records show.

Law enforcement officers and medical personnel arrived at the Freebold residence in response to a brief 911 call dispatchers said was made from the home at about 6 p.m. Nov. 20, 2020, but was disconnected shortly after someone made a nearly unintelligible cry for help.

Arriving officers from Frankfort and the Benzie County Sheriff's Office found a chaotic and bloody crime scene, as described by witnesses who recounted their observations during a previous court hearing.

"It would have been almost impossible to walk through the scene without stepping on something," Lt. Troy Lamerson, a former detective with the Benzie County Sheriff's Office, previously testified. "There was blood all over the house."

The defendant was found lying halfway out of the front door of the house, bleeding from what responders said they believed at the time was a gunshot wound, but which Munson Medical Center emergency staff later determined was the result of blunt force trauma.

Inside the house, as many as seven barking dogs were locked in a back bedroom, and Robert James Freebold Jr. and his mother were dead, both with multiple gunshot wounds to their heads.

Responders determined Malachi Maloney had a faint pulse, but before EMTs could provide care, law enforcement first had to secure a handgun found partially underneath his body and covered in blood.

Maloney later died of a gunshot wound, records show.

Freebold was arrested days after the shooting and shortly after being hospitalized for the head wound. He was denied bond, Swanson said, and has remained in Benzie County's jail for more than two years.

Court scheduling records show shifts in Freebold's defense strategy since his arraignment.

For example, Freebold was represented during the preliminary examination by attorneys James Amberg and Jesse Williams, who appeared to focus on reasonable doubt by questioning witnesses about the possibility of a murder-suicide and whether the crime scene had been properly preserved by investigators.

Freebold later sought a court-appointed attorney and his case was assigned to Chief Assistant Public Defender Cicchelli of the Benzie-Manistee Regional Public Defender's Office.

Cicchelli previously argued in court that the prosecution had not produced a motive for the shooting and prosecutors assumed Freebold was the murderer simply because he was the only survivor.

But then Freebold, in December, asked the court to appoint a different attorney for him after he told Judge Thomson that Cicchelli's previous representation of two of the victims — Freebold's ex-wife and his son — on unrelated issues was a conflict. He also said that he and Cicchelli had differing ideas for trial strategy.

Cicchelli argued the senior Freebold had not been a party to either of those issues and they dated from nearly a decade ago; Judge Thompson subsequently denied Freebold's request for a new attorney, court records show.

Thompson this week said the trial would be scheduled the first two weeks in April, after the Center for Forensic Psychiatry completes its criminal responsibility report and submits it to the court.