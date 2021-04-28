Freeburg man pleads guilty to felony drug charges after leading meth ring

Apr. 28—A Freeburg man has pleaded guilty to five felony drug and related offenses stemming from a crystal methamphetamine ring he operated for two years.

The trial of Russell Kinslow was set to begin on Monday in Snyder County Court when the 52-year-old pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with the intent to deliver and several other felony charges in relation to the transportation of meth from Reading into Snyder, Northumberland and Union counties between 2017 and 2019, when he was arrested on drug charges and placed in the county jail.

In jail, Kinslow continued to operate an illegal enterprise by creating fake credit cards.

Based on information discovered by Snyder County Detective Doug Bickhart, a two-year investigation involving local and state police, and the FBI ensued, and the case was brought to a statewide grand jury.

Kinslow and several others were arrested. Several of them cooperated with the investigation and their cases are still pending, said Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman who prosecuted Kinslow and obtained the guilty pleas to two drug offenses, criminal use of a communication facility, criminal solicitation to commit theft by deception and a firearms charge.

"Mr. Kinslow was dealing significant amounts of meth for that area," said Gorman.

Kinslow faces a state prison sentence when he is sentenced this summer before Judge Michael H. Sholley, he said.

Gorman credited Bickhart with starting the investigation that eventually involved several agencies.

"My office was pleased to partner with the Office of Attorney General to shut down this meth distribution ring and ensure accountability from those involved, especially Kinslow," said Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch who also singled out the Bickhart for his "dedicated efforts" and guiding the law enforcement efforts in the extensive grand jury investigation in the case.