Freeburg superintendent tried to resign, but school board rejected it. What we know

When Freeburg School District 70 board members gathered for a meeting earlier this month, they reviewed a resignation letter submitted by the superintendent, who would have been the second top administrator to leave the district this year if she resigned.

But the board did not accept the resignation from Superintendent Melanie Brink, who has since rescinded her letter of resignation and will stay with the district, according to school board President Michelle Foppe.

“We are excited and pleased that she has decided to stay, and we’re going to move forward and we’re just looking forward to the next school year,” Foppe said in an interview.

Brink could not be reached for comment about why she rescinded her resignation letter. The Belleville News-Democrat has left multiple messages requesting her to comment.

In her resignation letter to the school board, Brink stated that “A wonderful opportunity has come my way. It is one that I feel I cannot pass up at this time.”

The letter doesn’t give details about this new position.

“I realize the timing is difficult, but I am hopeful that you will allow me the opportunity to move forward and accept this new position,” Brink wrote. “I am asking for you to accept this as my letter of resignation effective immediately.”

On Aug. 2, the board voted 6-1 to reject Brink’s resignation. Along with Foppe, the other board members voting to not accept Brink’s resignation letter were Bill May, Ed Scheibel, Jamie Smith, David Stein and Amber Trout.

Jayson Baker cast the lone vote to accept the resignation.

Baker declined to comment on the issue.

Before the board went into closed session to discuss Brink’s letter, they heard from several members of the public who praised Brink’s service to the district.

In March, the board accepted the resignation of Ryan Wittenauer, who submitted a letter saying some people “terrorize our school community” and he can no longer work in Freeburg because of the “unfounded attacks, bullying, and professional accusations” lodged against Freeburg School District 70 administrators.

Wittenauer had served as principal of Freeburg Elementary School. He has since been replaced by Tiffany Zurliene.

If Brink had resigned, she would have left just days before classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 16.

Brink’s base salary for this school year is $115,566, according to a statement from the district’s financial officer, Mark Janssen.

Foppe said this will be the third school year that Brink has served as superintendent.

The agenda items for a closed session during the Aug. 2 special meeting of the school board included “Consider Acceptance of Letter of Resignation from an Administrator” and “Consider Employment of Interim Superintendent.”

Foppe said the board did not get to the point of identifying an interim superintendent to take Brink’s place.

