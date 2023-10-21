How the freed American hostages’ dream trip to Israel became a horrifying nightmare

Natalie and Judith Raanan spoke to President Biden after their release on Friday - GETTY IMAGES

In the weeks leading up to the trip, it was all Judith Raanan could talk about.

It was going to be glorious: three generations of women spending precious time together in Israel, the country she grew up in and loved so deeply.

Her daughter Natalie, who would soon be turning 18, was on the cusp of adulthood, and at least for now she could steal away some time with her child before she rushed off into the world.

After a month of travelling around the country together they would visit her mother at her small Kibbutz in southern Israel complete with a chicken coop and dairy farm.

Here, the women would celebrate her mother Tamar’s 85th birthday and the Jewish holiday Simchat Torah, which marks the conclusion of the annual reading of the Torah.

Natalie, a fashion fanatic with a love of acrylic nails, had just graduated Deerfield high school, near their home in a suburb of Chicago, and was ready for a break.

Judith and Natalie Raanan spent a month travelling around Israel together - REUTERS

Exploring Israel, a country with which she had deep connections despite growing up in the US, would help distract her from having to decide whether to find work in the fashion industry, interior design or as an apprentice tattoo artist.

Judith, who often went by her Hebrew name Yehudit, a painter and talented cook, had been sending updates to her local Rabbi, Meir Hecht, about how the trip had been “really special”.

Yehudis Hecht, a “dear friend” of Judith’s, 59, and the wife of local Rabbi Hecht, said she was a “generous, loving, creative and talented person.”

She told The Telegraph: “She would always want to help out, bring gifts and be there for everyone and she went to Israel for an extended trip to celebrate her mum’s 85th birthday and to spend time with family and friends.”

Natalie Raanan with her father, Uri, in Mexico - AP

But on Oct 7 their perfect holiday descended into a horrific nightmare so terrifying it is difficult to comprehend.

As the family were celebrating together in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, about a mile from the Gaza border, a group of bloodthirsty terrorists descended on the community.

As Hamas went from home to home, murdering and kidnapping every Israeli they could find, the women hid in the safe room, praying they would not be discovered.

Natalie sent her father Uri Raanan frantic text messages, telling him she had heard gunshots and explosions and she had poor phone signal. Then they heard nothing.

A neighbour at the Kibbutz said he had seen Judith and Natalie being taken by Hamas from their window.

Footage posted on social media appears to show Hamas terrorists arriving at the kibbutz on motorbikes - TWITTER

The mother and daughter were among the more than 100 hostages kidnapped by the terrorists as they carried out their slaughter of 1,400 Israelis.

Israel responded by pounding Gaza with air strikes, killing more than 4,000 people, and has said it will act to free the hostages while wiping out Hamas.

For 13 days, Natalie and Judith’s loved ones did not know if they were dead or alive, and were only able to pray for their safe return.

Mr Raanan posted updates in Hebrew on his Facebook page and changed his profile picture to a tearful eye with a Star of David in the pupil.

The family had been in contact with President Joe Biden who had assured them he was doing everything he could to secure their release.

On Friday, it was revealed Hamas were going to release two US hostages, which were later revealed to be Natalie and Judith.

It was not immediately clear why they were chosen as the first hostages to be released, except that a spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, said they were freed “for humanitarian reasons” in response to Qatari mediation.

Natalie and Judith Raanan were escorted to safety by Israeli officials - REUTERS

A source briefed on the hostage negotiations called the release of the two Americans “a first step,” adding, “discussions are ongoing for more releases.”

The mother and daughter were later pictured clutching the hands of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Brigadier General Gal Hirsch as they were escorted from the border moments after their release.

When Mr Raanan, 71, found out his daughter and ex-wife were being released, he could not believe the “wonderful” news. He said he had spoken to Natalie on the phone and she is “doing very good”.

“I’m in tears”, he said. “And I feel very, very good.”

Next week is Natalie’s 18th birthday, and he hopes they may be able to celebrate together in Chicago.

Mrs Hecht said there were “no words to express our deep gratitude to God” for the release of her friend and her daughter.

“We are praying for every single hostage that they too get released safely and we’re praying for all of Israel and we’re praying for the safety and security of all Jews”, she said.

