Freed from COVID restrictions, big US banks hike dividends

KEN SWEET
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Recently freed from regulators' coronavirus restrictions, the largest U.S. banks on Monday announced plans to return tens of billions of dollars to their shareholders over the next year in the form of dividends and stock buybacks.

It's a signal that banks are looking to reward their shareholders after last year's pandemic-driven losses. But it's also a sign banks at the moment see few places to put their big profits other than back into the hands of their shareholders.

In an attempt to ensure banks could hold up in the face of a severe pandemic-induced recession, the Federal Reserve last year put into place restrictions on how much banks could pay in dividends or spend on stock buybacks. Banks at the time were reporting tens of billions in losses as businesses were shuttered and Americans were thrown out of work.

But in last week's “stress tests,” the Fed found that all of the nation's big banks were healthy enough to withstand a sudden economic catastrophe and ended its restrictions on dividends and buybacks.

Morgan Stanley on Monday said it would double its quarterly dividend, from 35 cents per share to 70 cents per share, with payouts expected to start in the third quarter. The bank will also buy back $12 billion worth of its outstanding shares over the next year. For context, analysts surveyed by FactSet expect Morgan Stanley to make about $15.5 billion in profits this year.

JPMorgan Chase said it planned to increase its quarterly dividend to $1 per share, up from 90 cents. The bank said it plans to continue its $30 billion stock buyback plan that was announced late last year. JPMorgan is expected to post earnings of about $40 billion this year.

Other banks made similar announcements. Bank of America said it plans to raise its dividend by 17% to 21 cents per share, continuing its $25 billion stock buyback. Truist, the bank that was made when BB&T and SunTrust merged, said it planned to raise its dividend to 48 cents per share from 45 cents per share.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 70% From Current Levels

    Let’s step back and take a look at the big picture, while keeping stocks in focus. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit a series of record highs -- mainly due to increasing investor confidence that the current inflationary environment will be a transitory event rather than a sustained trend. Clearly, investors are not shy about stocks, even though the Commerce Department’s inflation indicator for May hit 3.4%, it’s fastest rate of increase since the 90s. Given this alarming disconnect, it has bec

  • $3,600 stimulus payments start in 2 weeks, but there’s an important deadline today

    As of June 9th, more than 169 million payments have been distributed in the third round of stimulus payments from the federal government, representing a total value of around $395 billion. The status of the possible fourth round is still up in the air, but in just a few weeks, the initial advance Child Tax … The post $3,600 stimulus payments start in 2 weeks, but there’s an important deadline today appeared first on BGR.

  • What will be the next big meme stock? Chatter on Reddit’s WallStreetBets offers hints

    Two stocks are showing signs of potentially breaking out from the pack.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heartland Express Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -He Shuang, a student at a U.S. university stranded in her home city of Chongqing in southwest China during the pandemic, has added more than 300 domestic brands to her list of favourites on Alibaba's Taobao online mall. A surge in online shopping after people were forced indoors due to COVID-19 last year, a recovery in the market since then, and infrastructure that allows vendors to scale up swiftly have also propelled demand for local brands. "Once you try, you find the quality of local products is as good as foreign products," said the 19-year old He, who favours home-grown labels from Carslan eye shadows and Feiyue sneakers to Bestore Co snacks and Miniso homeware.

  • We Asked 1,000 Investors What’s the Best Way To Invest $1,000: Here’s What They Said

    So you have an extra $1,000 you want to invest. What should you do with it? GOBankingRates posed that question to 1,000 Americans 18 and older from across the country who already have money invested...

  • Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Philippines' Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent

    Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd participated in the funding round, PLDT said in a disclosure.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for July 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for July.

  • Apple Stock Continues to Pivot from Growth Story to Defensive Play

    Much like its FAANG peers, Apple (AAPL) stock saw a tremendous and unexpected boost in 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As the stock is trading sideways so far in 2021, what’s next for the technology giant’s shares? First off, we cannot count on a repeat of last year’s stunning stock market performance. Future returns from here are more than likely to be modest. Given its massive size, both in terms of market capitalization ($2.22 trillion) and annual revenue ($325.4 billion), it’s going to b

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...

  • 15 Best Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best very cheap stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. The pandemic-led recession brought massive financial distress to the global market. Many businesses […]

  • The Wealthy Actively Use This Roth IRA Strategy, and So Can You

    The tax advantages of a Roth IRA are well documented, but they might not be as well known. Some ultra-wealthy individuals have amassed hundreds of millions -- or even billions -- of dollars in these...

  • Krispy Kreme among 17 companies set to IPO in the U.S. this week

    The IPO market is lighting its fireworks a bit early, with a whopping 17 companies planning to list this week on U.S. exchanges.Driving the news: Chinese ride-hail company Didi is expected to be the week's top float, with plans to raise nearly $4 billion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOther big issuers should be cybersecurity company SentinelOne, Turkish e-commerce platform D-Market and doughnut chain Krispy Kreme.Many of this

  • Billionaire behind world’s biggest crypto exchange faces reckoning

    The first time Changpeng Zhao left China, he was just 12 years old. His father, an academic who had been forced out of university during Mao’s Cultural Revolution, had fled to Canada when Zhao was six, and it took until 1989 for the rest of his family to follow. Almost three decades later, Zhao was forced out a second time. A Beijing crackdown on cryptocurrencies meant his fledgling start-up, Binance, left Shanghai for Japan before hopping to Taiwan and Malta. Today, the 44-year-old boss of what

  • 3 High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

    These companies are yielding more than the S&P 500

  • As Nvidia Surges, We Are Updating Our Technical Strategy

    During Friday's Mad Money program Jim Cramer noted that Micron Technology will report earnings on Wednesday, but Cramer said he's sticking with Broadcom , Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices . The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved higher the past 12 months to confirm and support the price gains. In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NVDA, below, we can see how the rising 40-week moving average line has provided buying support and has identified buying opportunities for NVDA.

  • Cathie Wood Funds Jump as Gene Editing Edges Closer to Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Cathie Wood funds are back in the spotlight after adding about $1 billion in market value on Monday following a promising advance in the field of gene editing.Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC is a top holder of companies operating in this area after the active investor made an early bet on Crispr Therapeutics AG, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.-- three companies using a technology for editing the human genome called Crispr. Ark is also the second larges

  • Is It Worth Considering Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    It looks like Cisco Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSCO ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the...

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the first quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of March 31st. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]