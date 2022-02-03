Freed early from prison, Manchester man back in trouble with the law

Feb. 3—A Manchester man who convinced a judge to release him early from prison is back in trouble, this time accused of robbing a Londonderry bank in December, federal prosecutors announced.

The Union Leader profiled Joshua Fields, 39, of Manchester in September after U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty ordered him released early from federal prison.

McCafferty wrote that Fields had been incorrectly classified as a sex offender when sent to prison, which set him up for beatings and an inability to improve himself behind bars. She ordered his immediate release in May.

According to federal prosecutors, a grand jury has indicted Fields for the Dec. 29 robbery of the Citizens Bank in Londonderry. An indictment means he will have to stand trial on the charge.

Prosecutors say he is incarcerated in Massachusetts, where he is facing charges out of Haverhill. Fields' name does not appear in recent online arrest logs of the Haverhill Police Department, and the department did not return a telephone call Wednesday.

A warrant was issued for Fields on Tuesday, which would allow the U.S. Marshal Service to bring him to New Hampshire for arraignment in U.S. District Court.

Fields has a record that includes burglary, domestic abuse, assault on a corrections officer and armed career criminal. Jaye Rancourt, the Manchester lawyer who represented him in the earlier case, said she has not been appointed to represent Fields, so it would not be responsible for her to weigh in with a comment.

When profiled in early September, Fields said he held a job, was recently married and attended drug treatment programs.

"It wasn't a sentence; I was tormented," he said of his ordeal, which included four significant beatings and lengthy stays in segregated prison units where he could not access rehabilitation programs.

When she ordered him released, McCafferty admitted that Fields posed a danger to the community. But she reasoned he'd be out eventually and would get a better chance at drug and mental health treatment outside of prison.

The judge noted that federal prison officials had repeatedly assured her that Fields had been properly classified.

