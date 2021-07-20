Freed Guantánamo inmate with Moroccan family after 19 years

This undated photo released by lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis on Dec. 11, 2017 shows his client Abdullatif Nasser at the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The Biden administration on Monday, July 19, 2021, transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending the Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. Nasser, who's in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a review board in July 2016 but remained at Guantanamo for the duration of the Trump presidency. (Shelby Sullivan-Bennis via AP)
·2 min read

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A Moroccan held for 19 years without charges at the U.S. detention facility for terror suspects at Guantánamo Bay has rejoined his family after questioning by police in this North African kingdom, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Abdullatif Nasser, now 56, is the first detainee at the Guantánamo Bay center to be transferred into the custody of his home country under the administration of President Joe Biden.

Upon his arrival on Monday, he was questioned by the National Division of the Judicial Police in Casablanca “on suspicion of committing terrorist acts” before being set free.

“He is now with his family whom he hadn't seen in almost two decades,” Nasser’s Moroccan attorney, Khalil Idrissi, said. Nasser, who was not available for comment, wants only to catch up with his old life, his attorney said by telephone.

No further action against his client is expected, he added.

Nasser had been a member of a nonviolent but illegal Moroccan Sufi Islam group in the 1980s, according to his Pentagon file. He had been recruited to fight in Chechnya but ended up in Afghanistan, training at an al-Qaida camp. He was captured after fighting U.S. forces and sent to Guantánamo in May 2002.

A review board had recommended repatriation for Nasser in July 2016, but he remained in the detention center at a U.S. naval base in Cuba throughout the presidency of Donald Trump, who opposed closing the site. In announcing Nasser’s transfer home, the Pentagon cited the board’s determination that his detention was no longer necessary to protect U.S. national security.

Almost 800 detainees have passed through Guantánamo . Of the 39 remaining, 10 are eligible for transfers out. They are from Yemen, Pakistan, Tunisia, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration transfers its first detainee from Guantánamo Bay

    The transfer comes after NBC News reported in June that President Joe Biden had quietly begun efforts to close the detention facility at the U.S. enclave on the southeast coast of Cuba.

  • These Companies Raised Their Payouts in a Busy Week for Dividend Increases

    The moves included a dividend boost of 60% at Goldman Sachs and a doubling of the payout at Morgan Stanley.

  • UK's royal swan census resumes on river after pandemic pause

    Britain's royal swan census is back a year after it was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Under the scorching July sun, several boatloads of “Swan Uppers” clad in red, white or blue jerseys emblazoned with British royal insignia returned on Tuesday to the banks of the River Thames near Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle to count her swans. The annual count of the swan population, known as Swan Upping, began at Eton Bridge in Windsor, west of London, and is conducted each year to tally swans, and in particular their cygnet offspring, claimed by the British monarch.

  • Moroccan court sentences dissident reporter on sexual assault, spying charges

    CASABLANCA (Reuters) -A Moroccan court on Monday jailed dissident reporter Omar Radi for six years on sexual assault and espionage charges, which he denied, in a case that has alarmed rights groups. Radi, who has been in pretrial detention for almost a year, said he had consensual sex with his accuser Hafsa Boutahar and rejected all espionage accusations. Radi's lawyer, Ali Amar, said the charges lacked evidence and that the verdict will be appealed.

  • UK PM Johnson dismissed COVID-19 lockdown as only elderly would die, ex-aide says

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not prepared to impose lockdown restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 to save the elderly and denied the National Health Service would be overwhelmed, his former top adviser said in an interview aired on Monday. In his first TV interview since leaving his job last year, excerpts of which were released on Monday, Dominic Cummings said Johnson did not want to impose a second lockdown in the autumn last year because "the people who are dying are essentially all over 80". Cummings also claimed that Johnson wanted to meet Queen Elizabeth, 95, despite signs that the virus was spreading in his office at the start of the pandemic and when the public had been told to avoid all unnecessary contact, particularly with the elderly.

  • Biden’s bid to close Guantanamo prison camp begins with transfer of single detainee to Morocco

    CLOSING GITMO: President Joe Biden has picked up where President Barack Obama left off, resuming a policy of finding foreign countries to take custody of prisoners currently held at the U.S. prison camp in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, with the goal of eventually closing down the detention facility.

  • Iran launches matchmaking app as fertility rates fall

    Iran, facing a fall in fertility rates, has launched a state-approved matchmaking app to promote marriages in the Islamic country which restricts contact between unrelated men and women. The app offers matching and counselling services to prospective couples and their families, and remains in touch with them for four years after marriage, the semi-official news agency Fars reported. Western-style dating is banned under Iran's Islamic laws but many young people reject traditional arranged marriages and want to decide their own future.

  • Oregon's Bootleg Fire is so big it's generating dangerous fire clouds and firestorms that can spark their own lightning

    When heat from wildfires rises skyward, it can create fire clouds and pyrocumulonimbus storms - enormous thunderheads that generate their own weather.

  • Student arrested over Hitler yearbook quote

    Hollister Tryon, a student at Glastonbury High School in Connecticut, was charged with two counts of third-degree computer crimes.

  • Google is making it easier to manage permissions in Chrome on a site-by-site basis

    The lock icon in the address bar will show you what permissions you've granted to a website.

  • Guantánamo Bay inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift

    The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time,&nbsp;a policy shift&nbsp;from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge.

  • China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets

    As tensions mount between China and the United States, automakers in the West are trying to reduce their reliance on a key driver of the electric vehicle revolution - permanent magnets, sometimes smaller than a pack of cards, that power electric engines. Most are made of rare earth metals from China. China has grown to dominate production, and with demand for the magnets on the rise for all forms of renewable energy, analysts say a genuine shortage may lie ahead.

  • Hillsborough commissioner seeks fertilizer ban

    In the wake of Red Tide-triggered fish kills in Apollo Beach, Ruskin and other Hillsborough County locations, Commissioner Mariella Smith wants to revisit a proposed fertilizer ban that didn’t pass muster more than a decade ago. Smith said she will ask the rest of the commission for an ordinance to prohibit application of nitrogen fertilizers across Hillsborough County during Florida’s rainy ...

  • Tell-All Authors Confronted Donald Trump On His Lies And He Replied With 1 Word

    The former president was uncharacteristically honest with his response to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

  • Tom Brady takes shot at Trump election claims during White House Super Bowl ceremony

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tuesday visit to the White House quickly got political due to comments from quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians.

  • Paul Krugman Points Out The Unusual Thing About The GOP Cult Of Donald Trump

    "Many people, myself included, have declared for years that the GOP is no longer a normal political party," the economist wrote in his New York Times column.

  • She Hates Biden. Some of Her Neighbors Hate the Way She Shows It.

    Andrea Dick is a die-hard supporter of former President Donald Trump and thinks the election was stolen from him, although that claim has been thoroughly discredited. She does not like President Joe Biden, and that is putting it mildly. Her opinions are clear in the blunt slogans blaring from the banners outside her New Jersey home: “Don’t Blame Me/I Voted for Trump” and several others that attack Biden in crude terms. Several feature a word that some people find particularly objectionable but w

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Longtime Girlfriend Reportedly Seems ‘Cautious’ With the Former President

    Donald Trump isn’t the easiest to get along with, and that’s something Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, seems to understand quite well. A new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that’s releasing on Tuesday, gives some insight […]

  • Navy SEAL, Shark Tank winner, takes on vulnerable Arizona House Democrat

    A protege of American Sniper, Chris Kyle, and Shark Tank contestant backed by billionaire Mark Cuban on Tuesday said he plans to challenge vulnerable three-term Arizona Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

  • Florida man who carried a Trump flag through the Senate gets 8 months in prison

    The 38-year-old pleaded guilty last month to one count of obstructing an official proceeding for breaching the Senate in January.