Freed-Hardeman University announces fall 2023 President's, Dean's lists

Jan. 13—HENDERSON, Tn. — FHU has released the names of students who made the President's and Dean's Lists for the Fall 2023 semester. To be on the President's List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean's List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

The following student from the coverage area has been recognized:

Hannah Lowe, a senior from Stonewall, Oklahoma, was named on the President's List. Lowe is earning a Bachelor of Arts in English.

