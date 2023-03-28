Freed 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Rusesabagina leaves Kigali, reaches Qatar

AFP

Kenyan police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters and opposition leader Raila Odinga's convoy on Monday as he pressed ahead with an anti-government rally despite a ban.The veteran politician has called for twice-weekly protests and the demonstrations, which began last week and have turned increasingly violent, with police on Monday also firing canisters at cars carrying journalists.Officers used tear gas and water cannon as Odinga's convoy moved through a congested neighbourhood of the capital Nairobi, sending people running for cover.Clashes also erupted in the city's biggest slum Kibera, with protesters setting tyres ablaze and gangs of looters assaulting journalists. In Odinga's stronghold of Kisumu, where a university student was killed during protests last week, police also used tear gas to disperse the crowds.The protesters defied a warning by the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome that the demonstrations in Nairobi and Kisumu were "illegal".Odinga called the protests to denounce the government of President William Ruto, who he claims stole last year's election and is failing to address the surging cost of living."How many support the demonstrations? How many here are saying the price of basic commodities should go down, maize flour should go down, cooking oil, school fees and other commodities must come down?" Odinga said as supporters thronged his vehicle.Hundreds of looters descended on former president Uhuru Kenyatta's vast farm on the outskirts of Nairobi, stealing sheep and cutting trees before setting a section of the property on fire, local broadcaster NTV reported. Kenyatta backed Odinga's candidacy in the presidential poll in August last year after falling out with his former deputy Ruto.Gangs also targeted Odinga's gas company Spectre International Ltd in Nairobi, he said."They are cowards. They have sent thugs to raid the farm of Uhuru Kenyatta and my company," Odinga said. "That is an act of stupidity and ignorance," he added, blaming the government for the chaos.- 'Mother of all demonstrations' -Thirty-one officers were injured in last week's running battles between riot police and demonstrators, and more than 200 people were arrested, including several senior opposition politicians.Odinga's convoy was also hit in last week's protests.The demonstrations are the first major outbreak of political unrest since Ruto took office more than six months ago.Despite the police ban, Odinga called Sunday on Kenyans to join what he has described as "the mother of all demonstrations"."I want to tell Mr Ruto and the IG Koome that we are not going to be intimidated," he said. "We are not going to fear tear gas and police."The Media Council of Kenya condemned the violence against journalists, warning that such attacks "demean the spirit of mass action as it betrays the foundations of democracy on which it is founded."Ruto, who is currently on a four-day trip to Germany and Belgium, has urged his rival to halt the demonstrations."I am telling Raila Odinga that if he has a problem with me, he should face me and stop terrorising the country," he said Thursday."Stop paralysing the businesses of mama mboga, matatu and other Kenyans," he said, referring to women stallholders and private minibus operators. - 'Sleep hungry' -Many Kenyans are struggling to put food on the table, battling high prices for basic goods as well as a plunging local currency and a record drought that has left millions hungry."If the leaders don't talk, it is us who are affected. They are rich people, it is us who will sleep hungry," motorcycle taxi driver Collins Kibe told AFP.During the election campaign, Ruto portrayed himself as champion of the downtrodden and vowed to improve the lot of ordinary Kenyans.But critics say he has broken several campaign promises and has removed subsidies for fuel and maize flour -- a dietary staple.Kenya's energy regulatory body has also announced a hike in electricity prices from April, despite Ruto insisting in January there would be no such increase.Last week's protests proved costly, with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua saying the economy had lost at least $15 million.bur-ho-amu/txw/pvh