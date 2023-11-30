Freed Palestinian Prisoner Embraces Loved Ones as Ceasefire Extended

Maryam Salhab was among the Palestinian prisoners released on November 29, returning home to the West Bank to reunite with her family, video from the Hamas-affiliated Quds News Network shows.

Quds video also showed crowds cheering as a Red Cross bus carrying freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in the West Bank.

The WAFA agency said Israeli forces “raided the vicinity” of Salhab’s home in Hebron ahead of her release.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was extended by a day on November 30. Credit: Quds News Network via Storyful

