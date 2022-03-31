What the White House is doing about gas prices, a debate about the war on drugs and the pandemic's impact on teen mental health.

‘X’ gender marker for passports

U.S. citizens will be able to select “X” as the gender marker on their passport application beginning April 11, The White House and State Department said Thursday. "Every American deserves the freedom to be themselves," the White House said in its announcement on Transgender Day of Visibility. The marker means that travelers will no longer have to provide medical certification if their gender identity does not align with the marker on their birth certificate or other documents.

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider speaks with members of the press at the White House on Thursday to participate in Transgender Day of Visibility.

180 million barrels of oil

In an effort to drive down gas prices, President Joe Biden announced Thursday he will release 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The move is the largest release in the reserve’s nearly 50-year history and is a direct response to skyrocketing gas prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The reserve is a stockpile of about 605 million barrels of petroleum designed to preserve oil access in the case of an emergency and is maintained by the Energy Department.

President Joe Biden is trying to keep gas prices under control.

Wildfire sparks evacuations

Firefighters battled to contain a wildfire Thursday near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee. Officials hoped overnight rainfall would abate the blaze, but gusty winds sustained the fire, which spread to nearly 4,000 acres by Thursday morning. Only 5% of the fire was contained by Thursday, officials said, as hundreds of people and 70 agencies worked to break down the wildfire. Throughout the day, 11,000 homes were evacuated. One resident described watching the “surreal” scene: “That’s coming from where I live.”

At least two people died in Florida early Thursday as severe storms tore across several states.

People watch as structures burn from a wildfire Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Sevierville, Tennessee.

‘A cry for help’

More than a third of high school students reported in 2021 their mental health suffered during the pandemic, according to a study published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Using data from the health agency’s first national survey of public and private high school students, the CDC found more than half of students reported experiencing emotional abuse at home, and nearly 30% reported a parent or another adult in their home lost a job. Poor mental health, emotional abuse and attempted suicide was reported among LGBTQ youth more than other groups. The study found some solutions, concluding that students who felt connected to adults and peers at school were far less likely to report feelings of sadness or hopelessness.

Air quality in schools is a big issue more than ever.

A new debate over war on drugs

A soaring number of deaths related to illicit fentanyl use have stirred a debate about the future of the war on drugs. Some argue the priority should be focusing on criminal activity while others want more harm-reduction programs that emphasize clean needles and education to users. After 2021 marked the most overdose deaths recorded in the USA – 100,000 – the search for an answer is increasingly urgent. Critics of enforcement tactics say this approach punishes people with substance use disorders and does not make them quit. Opponents say government dollars shouldn’t be spent on allowing people to use drugs.

Opioid seekers were allegedly courted by a Tennessee pharmacy.

"Fentanyl is making its way everywhere and into everything," said Nick Stavros, CEO of Community Medical Services. Today, the state of Arizona averages 4.5 drug overdoses a day, which is one of the highest overdose rates in the United States. "It is becoming a huge problem in the state of Arizona," said Stavros.

