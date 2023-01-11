3

Freedom Caucus bill takes billions from UN to finish the US border wall

Peter Kasperowicz
·3 min read

A handful of House Republicans filed legislation this week that would freeze United Nations funding for the next two years and use that money to finish work on a wall on the southwest U.S. border.

The Close Biden’s Open Border Act, from Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., would raise an estimated $22 billion for the border wall, as the U.S. government contributes about $11 billion per year to the U.N.

Good said repurposing the U.N. money makes sense because of prior reports indicating the U.N. is funding nonprofit groups in Mexico to help migrants make the trek through that country to the southern U.S. border. A report last year from the Center for Immigration Studies, for example, said these U.N.-funded groups are coaching migrants to talk about government persecution in their home countries, in a bid to help them qualify for asylum in the U.S.

BIDEN BUILDS TAXPAYER-FUNDED WALL AROUND DELAWARE BEACH HOUSE DESPITE OPPOSING BORDER BARRIERS

Biden border
House Republicans are hoping to swap U.N. funding for border wall funding, and say President Biden has failed to do enough to stem the flow of illegal immigrants.

A statement from Good’s office on the bill quoted Rosemary Jenks of NumbersUSA, who said the U.N. is "actively assisting and encouraging the surge of illegal aliens at the U.S. border."

"If the U.N. insists on using its funds to destabilize the integrity of our borders, it's only reasonable that we use our share of U.N. contributions for our own border security," Jenks said.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden visited the border over the weekend, but Good said Biden has worked to reverse the tough border policies of the Trump administration, including the push to build a physical barrier to deter illegal entry. He said Border Patrol agents support the wall and that Biden has ignored this sound advice.

BIDEN ROASTED FOR ANNOUNCING HE WILL VISIT THE SOUTHERN BORDER AFTER TWO YEARS: ‘TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE’

"President Biden also promised amnesty to millions of illegal aliens, and his catch, process and release policies have allowed over 5.5 million illegal aliens to enter this country, that we know of, since he took office," Good said. "It is time to put Americans first and ensure that taxpayer money is prioritized toward keeping Americans safe."

"This legislation would ensure we finish the construction on the Border Wall, and do so with a surplus, while saving American taxpayers money in the process," Good said.

Good also slammed Biden for finally making it to the border after nearly two years in office.

BILL MELUGIN LAYS OUT WHY BIDEN DID NOT SEE THE ACTUAL BORDER CRISIS: ‘THIS WAS HARD TO DO’

Joe Biden
President Biden speaks with a member of the US Border Patrol as they walk along the U.S.-Mexico border fence in El Paso, Texas, on Jan. 8, 2023.

"President Joe Biden finally visited the southern border for the first time after spending the first two years of his presidency ignoring the border invasion," he said. "I have been to the border five times since taking office in 2021, and I have seen firsthand the crisis at the border caused by President Biden’s open-border policies."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps. Matt Rosendale of Montana, Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Mary Miller of Illinois and Thomas Massie of Kentucky are cosponsors of the bill.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP buzzes over pulling back curtain on Biden 'weaponization' of government: 'sunlight' best 'disinfectant'

    Several House Republicans shared their excitement over the new subcommittee looking to pull the curtain back on President Biden's 'weaponization' of the federal government.

  • World's dams to lose a quarter of storage capacity by 2050 - UN research

    Nearly 50,000 large dams worldwide could lose more than a quarter of their storage capacity by 2050 as a result of sedimentation build-ups, eroding global water and energy security, according to United Nations research on Wednesday. Dam capacity is expected to drop from 6 trillion cubic metres (cu m) to 4.655 trillion cu m by 2050, and action must be taken to address the problem and protect vital storage infrastructure, the United Nations University said. Silt accumulates in reservoirs as a result of the disruption of natural water flows.

  • NY Republicans call on Rep. George Santos to resign over his 'deceit'

    New York Republicans on Wednesday called on newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos to resign following revelations that he fabricated or embellished much of his background while running for Congress last year. At a press conference, Nassau County GOP Chair Joseph Cairo said that Santos' campaign was filled with "deceit." "His lies were not mere fibs," Cairo said.

  • Democrat on Armed Services: No evidence Rogers was going to strike Gaetz

    Rep. Adam Smith (Wash.), the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, said Monday that he didn’t see any evidence that Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) intended to physically harm Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a tense moment on the House floor last week. “First of all, if you actually look at the video, what Mike was…

  • Dutch government backtracks on migrant family reunions

    The Dutch government on Wednesday backtracked on restrictions that it placed last year on family members joining asylum-seekers who are granted residency in the Netherlands, after courts ruled the move was unlawful. State Secretary for Justice and Security Eric van der Burg said in a letter to parliament that he expects other courts to follow suit “as a result of which the useful effect of the measure is temporarily absent.” Van der Burg said he is temporarily suspending the family reunion restrictions pending a definitive ruling by a Dutch administrative court.

  • McCarthy’s concessions spur fears of potential default, government shutdown

    The concessions Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed to in a bid to appease conservative rebels set up showdowns this year with Senate Democrats and President Biden on the debt limit and the annual spending bills — heightening the danger of a national default or a government shutdown, political strategists say. McCarthy’s promises all but guarantee…

  • The hazing death of Baruch fraternity pledge Michael Deng was 'an active cover up,' prosecutor says

    Chun "Michael" Deng grew up in Queens, New York, as an only child in a first-generation immigrant family from China. The outgoing teenager excelled in academics and athletics and was very close to his family, said family attorney Doug Fierberg. Deng decided to stay in New York City for college, enrolling at Baruch College, which is part of the City University of New York.

  • Jenna Bush Hager Finds Missing Kitten in Pantry After Searching for New Pet 'All Night Long'

    "She’s the best cat mother you’ve ever seen," the Today host said about her daughter, Mila, who received the curious kitten as a Christmas gift

  • U.S. seeks Canadian help to ease crowding at U.S.-Mexico border

    The United States is looking to Canada to help cope with the growing number of migrants at the United States' border with Mexico, a State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday. A possible trilateral agreement with Canada, the United States and Mexico was on the table as the three countries met in Mexico for the North American Leaders' Summit, spokewsoman Kristina Rosales told Reuters.

  • US, Japan poised to agree on shift in Marine unit on Okinawa

    Top national security officials from the United States and Japan are expected to agree to changes in the joint defense posture this week as the two nations confront rising threats from North Korea and increasing aggressiveness from China. U.S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet on Wednesday with their Japanese counterparts and plan to issue a joint statement that will adjust, but not increase, the American troop presence on the island of Okinawa. It also will add a formal mention of space in the longstanding mutual defense treaty the two countries have held, in a nod to the Pentagon's creation of the Space Force and Space Command.

  • Putin publicly humiliated his deputy PM on a group video call, tearing into him for working too slowly

    Putin said deputy PM Denis Manturov was "fooling about" in sarcastic remarks made in front of Russian lawmakers, state media reported.

  • As Infrastructure Money Lands, the Job Dividends Begin

    It has never exactly been boom times for the archaeology profession, but this past year comes close — thanks to Congress. Kim Redman runs Alpine Archaeological Consultants, a firm that searches for historically or culturally valuable artifacts in the path of construction — an essential step for federally assisted projects. For decades, she has hired temporary workers (affectionately known as “shovel bums”) to comb the ground. These days, she’s bringing on as many full-timers as she can, as billi

  • There's a key difference between the classified documents found at a former Biden office and the ones Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago, national security expert says

    Trump griped about the finding. One expert explained the difference in how Biden's team handled the documents and how Trump's team did.

  • George Santos' Local GOP Teases 'Major Announcement' About 'Disgraced' Congressman

    The Nassau County GOP vowed to “deliver the strongest statement yet" on the newly elected lawmaker, who has admitted lying about his background.

  • McCarthy expected to keep 3 Democrats off House committees

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leading Republicans are expected to soon make good on a vow to keep three Democrats from seats on influential committees in the new House. McCarthy's focus is Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, two California lawmakers who have served on the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans 'Latinx' from Arkansas government documents

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will ban the use of the term "Latinx" in government documents — the latest in a series of executive actions on her first day.

  • Republicans plan to sue Gov. Katie Hobbs for being against discrimination

    When a group of unhinged extremists call themselves a "freedom" caucus you can be sure they believe in just the opposite.

  • More Than a Dozen Special Operations Soldiers at Center of Drug Trafficking Probe

    At least 13 soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are under investigation for drug trafficking, the service announced.

  • Why Trump loyalist went to prison rather than blame the boss

    The former president's family business has stuck by the man whose evidence saw it convicted of tax crimes. Why?

  • George Santos Accepted Contributions From Human Trafficker: Report

    On top of his already mounting legal troubles, the lying congressman is accused of illegally taking money from Rocco Oppedisano.